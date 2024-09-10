Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl admits to affair, fathers baby outside of marriage
Subscribe
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl admits to affair, fathers baby outside of marriage
Dave Grohl attends the Open Road's premiere "Studio 666" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, on February 16, 2022© Getty

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl admits to affair, fathers baby outside of marriage

Dave is already father to three girls with his wife of 21 years

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

Foo Fighters' lead singer Dave Grohl has revealed the news that he has welcomed a baby daughter, born outside of his marriage.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"I love my wife and children, and I am doing all I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Dave Grohl statement© Instagram
Dave shared the statement with fans on social media

Dave married his wife Jordyn Blum on August 2, 2003, and they have three children: Daughter Violet, 18, who has appeared on stage with the band, 15-year-old daughter Harper, and 10-year-old daughter, Ophelia.

Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Harper, Jordyn, Dave, Ophelia, and Violet attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards in 2023

Jordyn has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, but earlier in July she joined Dave as they attended the 2024 Wimbledon tennis tournament, sitting in the coveted Royal Box seats alongside David Beckham.

They met in 2001 at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar, but Dave once revealed that their romance got off to a rocky start, because when they first began dating he decided that he "wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling".

Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl attend day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2024 in London, England.© Getty Images
Jordyn and Dave attend day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2024

"After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again,'" he told ELLE.

In the 23 years since they have met, Jordyn has been the inspiration for several of Dave's songs, including the track "Statues" from the 2008 album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, and the 2006 song "Burn Away"

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and wife Jordyn Blum during Spike TV Presents the 2003 GQ Men of the Year Awards © KMazur
Dave and Jordyn in 2003, the same year they wed

In 2023 Violet joined her father on stage at Glastonbury Festival, as the band made a surprise appearance under the name The Churnups.

"'My favorite singer in the world," the frontman told the cheering crowds as his then 17-year-old daughter walked out on stage. "This is a song I wrote for my mother, Violet’s grandmother. This is ‘Show Me How.'"

Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters performs with his daughter Violet Grohl on The Pyramid Stage© Harry Durrant
Dave performs with his daughter Violet Grohl on The Pyramid Stage

He later yelled: "That's my girl!" as they finished performing the song and she walked off stage.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More