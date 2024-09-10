Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl admits to affair, fathers baby outside of marriage

Foo Fighters' lead singer Dave Grohl has revealed the news that he has welcomed a baby daughter, born outside of his marriage.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"I love my wife and children, and I am doing all I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

© Instagram Dave shared the statement with fans on social media

Dave married his wife Jordyn Blum on August 2, 2003, and they have three children: Daughter Violet, 18, who has appeared on stage with the band, 15-year-old daughter Harper, and 10-year-old daughter, Ophelia.

© Getty Images Harper, Jordyn, Dave, Ophelia, and Violet attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards in 2023

Jordyn has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, but earlier in July she joined Dave as they attended the 2024 Wimbledon tennis tournament, sitting in the coveted Royal Box seats alongside David Beckham.

They met in 2001 at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar, but Dave once revealed that their romance got off to a rocky start, because when they first began dating he decided that he "wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling".

© Getty Images Jordyn and Dave attend day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2024

"After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again,'" he told ELLE.

In the 23 years since they have met, Jordyn has been the inspiration for several of Dave's songs, including the track "Statues" from the 2008 album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, and the 2006 song "Burn Away"

© KMazur Dave and Jordyn in 2003, the same year they wed

In 2023 Violet joined her father on stage at Glastonbury Festival, as the band made a surprise appearance under the name The Churnups.

"'My favorite singer in the world," the frontman told the cheering crowds as his then 17-year-old daughter walked out on stage. "This is a song I wrote for my mother, Violet’s grandmother. This is ‘Show Me How.'"

© Harry Durrant Dave performs with his daughter Violet Grohl on The Pyramid Stage

He later yelled: "That's my girl!" as they finished performing the song and she walked off stage.