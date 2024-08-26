Gwen Stefani's teen son Zuma follows in famous parents footsteps again with surprise public appearance

Gwen Stefani's son Zuma isn't only following in his stepdad Blake Shelton's country star footsteps.

Though the No Doubt frontwoman's son, who just celebrated his 16th birthday, made his singing debut at the former The Voice judge's honky-tonk bar in Oklahoma, he has also shared the stage, and rocked out, with his dad Gavin Rossdale.

The Bush frontman and the "Underneath It All" singer were married from 2002 to 2016, and in addition to Zuma, also share sons Kingston, 18, and Apollo, ten.

Gwen Stefani's 3 sons feature in heartfelt tribute to Blake Shelton on special day

In honor of Zuma's milestone 16th birthday on August 22, Gavin took to Instagram with a touching tribute, and gave his son's aspirations of a music career his stamp of approval.

The British rock star included photos of him and Zuma holding their electric guitars up in the air while on stage, photos and videos of them performing at Bush's latest concert, plus a snap of Zuma posing next to his birthday cake.

"ZUMA — happy 16 to my brilliant boy. It's been a wild ride so far," Gavin wrote in his caption, adding: "Mr. High speed acrobat specialist. Now blooming into an incredible singer and guitar player. You're the real deal."

He went on: "You're a gifted musician and an awesome person and I'd appreciate a lot of credit," and concluded with: "I love you to the infinite universe. Your dad," alongside a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Zuma rocked out with his dad on stage

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over how grown up — and talented — Zuma is, with one writing: "Happiest day, Zuma!!! Dad must be so proud!!" as others followed suit with: "Awww I love this!!! Happy Birthday," and: "That is so cool! Happy Birthday Zuma!!" as well as: "Wow!! That's so special in so many ways."

© Instagram The teen got his father's stamp of approval

Prior to Zuma's big debut at Blake's bar and his subsequent performances with his dad, Gavin opened up about his kids' music inclinations, and how they differ from his own.

© Instagram He just celebrated his 16th birthday

Speaking with Us Weekly while promoting his band Bush's new album, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, earlier this summer, he revealed: "One son loves the Pumpkins and … Zuma, he's got the country bug," and cheekily noted: "I have no idea where he gets that from, but he's got it."

© Instagram Gavin with his kids, including eldest daughter Daisy Lowe

He went on to comment that while he certainly does "support him playing blues scales," he did admit it's not the easiest. "[It] is the last thing I want to hear in my house, really, to be honest," Gavin confessed, explaining: "Blues scales — there's a specific pentatonic scale that rock and roll uses that we've never used in Bush. We don't use that. … So he comes in and shows the pentatonic scale. I'm like, 'Oh God.'"

"That's how much I love him. I will support him making any music. Even the blues," he further joked.