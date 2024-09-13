Inside Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy's blended family: How the 3 kids have found their own spotlight

Donnie Wahlberg has always been more than just a chart-topping New Kids on the Block member or the beloved star of Blue Bloods.

For him, family comes first, and nothing showcases this better than the way he’s blended his life with Jenny McCarthy’s, creating a strong and supportive family unit.

Though Donnie is often in the spotlight, he’s taken care to ensure his children—Xavier and Elijah—are free to carve out their own paths, all while balancing life with Jenny and her son Evan.

Donnie and his ex-wife Kimberly Fey welcomed their first son, Xavier, in 1993, followed by Elijah in 2001. Since marrying Jenny in 2014, Donnie has carefully navigated blending their families, with Jenny’s son Evan, whom she shares with her ex-husband, John Asher, becoming a significant part of their world. Through it all, Donnie has juggled fatherhood with fame, ensuring that his children’s privacy is respected while supporting their passions.

Donnie’s bond with his boys has been a cornerstone of his life. He’s kept their lives largely out of the public eye, respecting their wishes to maintain privacy. Yet, every now and then, fans get a glimpse into his role as a devoted father, often through Jenny’s heartfelt tributes to her husband. On Father’s Day, she gushed about his love for their blended family, writing on Instagram: “You give our children someone to admire, respect, and inspire to be like. You are such an amazing father, on top of everything else!”

Xavier and Elijah, now grown, have followed in their father’s musical footsteps. While Donnie’s pop career with New Kids on the Block skyrocketed him to fame, his sons have taken a more low-key approach to their creative pursuits.

© Getty Donnie with Xavier

Meet Xavier

Xavier is the frontman of a metal band called Upon Stone based in Los Angeles, where he is both the vocalist and bassist. Elijah, on the other hand, has formed his own band, Pink Laces, and has shown a love for music that’s strikingly similar to his father’s—though with a more modern twist.

Donnie has always been his sons’ biggest cheerleader, even if he doesn’t shout it from the rooftops. He spoke about the delicate balance of respecting their privacy while supporting their ambitions in an interview on The Rachael Ray Show. “My older son—he’ll get mad if I say his name—but he’s in a band,” Donnie shared.

“We talk about music a lot. He’s very different from me, but that’s the beauty of it. I don’t need to impose my path on him; he’s found his own.” It’s clear that Donnie’s pride for his sons runs deep, even if he’s not constantly posting about them on social media.

© Instagram Donnie with Elijah

Meet Elijah

Elijah, much like his father, is no stranger to the stage. Donnie has fondly recalled how his younger son once performed with New Kids on the Block when he was just nine years old. “He loved being up there,” Donnie said, smiling. Yet, despite this early brush with fame, Elijah is determined to make a name for himself on his own terms. His band, Pink Laces, is steadily gaining attention, and Elijah’s love for music has taken him around the world—he even appeared on the cover of Jado magazine in Japan, a sign that his talents are being recognized internationally.”

© Instagram Donnie with Evan and Jenny

Meet Evan

While Donnie’s sons have pursued their own musical paths, Jenny’s son, Evan, has taken a different route. Diagnosed with autism at a young age, Evan has become an advocate for others with the condition, all while building a creative career of his own.

Jenny has spoken openly about the challenges and triumphs she’s experienced while raising Evan, who is now 21 years old and a talented writer, filmmaker, and content creator. He even released an original song in 2023, inspired by his admiration for Selena Gomez, showcasing the artistic streak that runs through this talented family.

Evan’s journey has been one of perseverance and creativity. Jenny, a fierce advocate for autism awareness, has always been transparent about the challenges Evan faced growing up.

But with Donnie by her side, Evan has thrived in their blended family. “I knew Donnie was the right person when I saw how much Evan loved him,” Jenny once told People. “He brought a sense of security that Evan had never had before. Watching them bond was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen.”

Donnie, for his part, has fully embraced his role as Evan’s stepfather. “Evan is one of the sweetest, kindest souls I’ve ever met,” Donnie said. “He’s gone through so much, but his passion for life and creativity is incredible. He inspires me every day.”

Their blended family has made their home in the suburbs of Chicago, though they often commute to New York and Los Angeles for work. It’s a juggling act, but one that Donnie and Jenny manage with love and dedication. Jenny once shared how they divide their time: “From Friday to Monday, we’re home with the kids. Tuesday through Thursday, we work in New York. It gives us the best of both worlds—time as a couple and as a family.”

Despite their busy schedules, Donnie and Jenny have made sure that family remains at the heart of everything they do. From bike rides and family dinners to celebrating milestones like graduations and birthdays, they’ve built a tight-knit, loving home for their children. Jenny often jokes that she never wants Evan to move out. “I keep telling him, ‘I want you to live with me forever!’” she laughed. “He tells me he’ll give me two years, and I’ll take it!”

© Instagram Donnie Wahlberg with his sons

Donny as a father

Donnie’s commitment to keeping his children’s lives private extends beyond the stage. He rarely posts about them on social media, choosing instead to celebrate milestones in a more low-key way. However, he couldn’t resist sharing a rare Father’s Day post in 2019, featuring a throwback photo of himself with Xavier and Elijah when they were younger. His message was simple yet profound: “#HappyFathersDay to the millions of other lucky guys (like myself) who have the honor of calling themselves a dad and sharing in the most important responsibility that a man will ever have in his lifetime—fatherhood.