Bridget Moynahan tearfully reveals emotional moment with Tom Selleck on last Blue Bloods day after 'disappointing' cancellation

It is a difficult time for the Blue Bloods family and its fans.

The show, one of the longest running police procedurals in television history, is coming to an end after 14 seasons — the final season airs October 18 — and Bridget Moynahan is reflecting on the "disappointing" end.

Particularly, she is looking back on one of her most special and emotional moments with Tom Selleck, who plays her character Erin Reagan's father Frank Reagan, on one of their last days on set.

Speaking with People, Bridget first admitted: "I think we're all a little disappointed," about the show's cancellation, noting: "We've had such a good time. We all want to be there. It's a real loss."

"This was our daily lives for 14 years," she emphasized. "We've all experienced major life moments together, whether it's births, deaths, marriages, divorces, illnesses, we've had it all together."

She then shared that "one of the most beautiful things on that last day for me" that she will "never forget" was when Tom, who had already wrapped his final scene, came into work nonetheless when it was time for her and her on-screen brother Donnie Wahlberg to film their own final scene.

"We were behind a monitor — I'm getting choked up as I say this — and I had my arm around Tom, and he was holding onto my hands the way my dad did," she emotionally recalled.

"We were just so thankful, and he was so gracious. From day one that's the way it went, 'Nice to meet you. We are family,'" Bridget added.

The moment represented so much "love and appreciation and respect without ever having to say [it,]" she said, adding: "The appreciation for everything that we had just built while we're watching our brother, son, teammate and such a voice and face of the show finish his last scene, it was really quite emotional."

Further reflecting on the last days on set, she shared: "It was a lot of lasts. And a lot of really wonderful conversations with people, and a lot of them have been there since day one. So it was a lot of hugs and a lot of tears. It was quite beautiful."

Moreover, extending her gratitude to the show's viewers the past 14 years, she said: "I have such gratitude for supporting us, cheering us on, for tuning in every Friday night, for caring about the stories and characters, and particularly all the men and women in law enforcement who do put their lives on the line for us."

Following the release of the first part of season 14 earlier this year, the forthcoming episodes are a part two, which some have regarded as a truncated 15 and final season, with its final episode airing at the beginning of December.