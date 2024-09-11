CBS shares fresh update on Blue Bloods season 14B

Blue Bloods is back this fall, with Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan preparing to wave goodbye to the Reagan family. Ahead of its return on October 18, CBS has released the official synopsis for its premiere episode, titled 'Life Sentence'.

Teasing plenty of drama, it reads: "The Reagans' professional lives converge when an allegation of jury tampering against Erin intertwines with Danny and Baez's homicide case and Eddie's bond to a child murder witness; Frank clashes with his friend and confidant Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty; and when Jamie's car is stolen, he joins forces with his nephew, Joe Hill, to recover it."

© Getty The synopsis teases drama for Erin Reagan

Marking the beginning of the end, Season 14B will consist of eight remaining episodes that air weekly. Following the show's cancellation in November 2023, it was initially understood that Blue Bloods was ending, however, Donnie Wahlberg has left fans feeling hopeful.

During a New Kids on the Block concert in August, the actor said that "something awesome" could be in the pipeline.

© Instagram Amid Blue Bloods' cancellation Donnie Wahlberg teased that "something awesome" could be in the pipeline

"We filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods, and it'll air starting in October. Maybe there'll be something else after that," he explained. "I don't know anything officially yet, but there are things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen. You know I'll do things after Blue Bloods no matter what."

While the future of the Blue Bloods universe remains uncertain, the stars are looking ahead to their upcoming reunion at PaleyFest in New York. Taking place on October 17, Donnie revealed that he'll be joined by the "entire cast" – which includes Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Kevin Wade.

The official PaleyFest website states that the actors will bid farewell to the police drama with an advance screening of one of its final episodes followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team.

Set to be bittersweet, several cast members have voiced their disappointment over the police procedural's cancellation. Tom Selleck – aka Frank Reagan – has been particularly vocal, openly criticizing CBS' decision.

© Instagram The Blue Bloods cast are heading to PaleyFest this October

"CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it," Tom told TV Insider. "The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."

In May, Tom even suggested that the network should "come to their senses" and renew Blue Bloods. "We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place," he said.