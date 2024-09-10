Donnie Wahlberg delights fans with exciting Blue Bloods news

A Blue Bloods reunion is imminent! Fans may have been devastated by the show's cancellation in November, but Donnie Wahlberg confirmed that the band is getting back together for PaleyFest in New York.

Taking place on October 17, the actor revealed that he'll be joined by the "entire cast" – which includes Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Kevin Wade.

© Instagram The Blue Bloods cast are heading to PaleyFest

According to the official PaleyFest website, the actors will bid farewell to the police drama with an advance screening of one of its final episodes followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team.

Donnie and co's reunion will occur one day before part two of season 14 premieres on CBS. Set to consist of eight episodes airing weekly, it remains unclear if Blue Bloods is over for good.

© Getty Blue Bloods will return with season 14B in October

Giving fans hope, Donnie – aka Danny Reagan – made some cryptic comments during a New Kids on the Block concert in August. Teasing that "something awesome" could be in the pipeline, he said: "We filmed the apparent last season of Blue Bloods, and it'll air starting in October. Maybe there'll be something else after that.

"I don't know anything officially yet, but there are things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen. You know I'll do things after Blue Bloods no matter what."

For Donnie, Blue Bloods' cancellation came as a shock. Marking his final day of filming in June, the TV star became emotional as he headed to set.

Posting a video, Donnie, 55, captioned it: "I've taken this walk thousands of times in 14 years and it was a teary final walk from the Blue Bloods dinner scene, last week. More so than I could have ever imagined.

Donnie Walhberg breaks down in tears in rare behind-the-scenes video of Blue Bloods as CBS show ends

"Of course some sad tears — but mostly tears of immense humility. It's been a wonderful adventure. One that I know so many of us, and so many of you, wish could continue. My desire to carry on, however, is only surpassed by the amount of humility I feel for having been part of this wonderful journey at all.

"I'm so thankful," he continued. "None of it came easy, but nothing good ever comes easy — and none of it would ever occur if we don't allow ourselves to believe that our dreams can become reality. Nor would it happen without the support greatest fans ever, the greatest crew ever, in one of the greatest cities ever and one of the greatest law enforcement departments ever. Thank you Blue Bloods faithful. Til we meet again."