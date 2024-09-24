Kristen Bell leaves Jimmy Kimmel in disbelief after controversial parenting decision

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have come under fire for a parenting decision they made during a recent trip to Copenhagen with their daughters.

The Frozen star, 44, recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and her confession not only divided fans but left Jimmy in disbelief too.

Kristen recalled that she and Dax let their daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, nine, roam around the Tivoli Gardens theme park unsupervised for seven hours.

"We stayed at this hotel that was right at Tivoli Gardens. The hotel opens up into the theme park and so we just were kind of like, 'Are we going to free-range parenting and roll the dice here?'" she told Jimmy.

"So they woke up at like 6am every morning and scanned their bracelets to go outside. We didn't see them for seven hours. They were just running around Copenhagen," she added.

Jimmy appeared shocked by her revelation and asked: "And that was ok?"

Kristen replied: "Apparently, they're both alive, we all returned home."

Recalling how she and Dax spent their time away from their daughters, she added: "We just had coffee, we played Spades, and then around 3 o'clock, we'd be like, 'Anybody see them?' And then one of them would run up and need a Band-Aid."

Jimmy still appeared to be struggling with the fact Kristen's daughters had no adult supervision, asking her: "And they were allowed on the rides without an adult? That seems like most of the rides have a thing...well that's here, maybe not over in Denmark."

"No, it's real loosey goosey over there," Kristen quipped.

It wasn't long before people expressed their disapproval online, with one commenting: "I'm GenX and even though I had and loved my limited supervision as a kid, I would never let children that young run around a theme park unattended."

Another added: "Safety aside, that's not fair to the staff and other guests at the park. You're basically expecting everyone else to care for your children. Hire a babysitter to take them to the park for the day if you need that alone time."

Kristen and Dax have been very open about their parenting style. Last year, the actress admitted no topic of conversation is off-limits with her daughters.

During an interview with Real Simple, she expressed her disdain for the word "taboo", saying: "I think it should be stricken from the dictionary.

"I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict and he's in recovery," she added, referring to Dax's battle with substance abuse, which he has openly discussed and has been sober for over 16 years.

While the couple are open about their parenting techniques and even details about their marriage, they are fiercely private about their daughters' identities.

They will often share photos of Lincoln and Delta online, but they will always cover their faces with emojis.

Speaking in the past about wanting to keep them away from the spotlight, Kristen told Romper: "My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted; I chose to have my picture taken. I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."