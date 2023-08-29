Kristen Bell's 10-year-old daughter Lincoln writes savage note to her mom and wow

Kristen Bell took to Instagram to share a humorous moment courtesy of her 10-year-old daughter, Lincoln. Known for her impeccable comedic timing in films and television, it seems Kristen's daughter might just be following in her footsteps.

"Look how sweet my family is," the charming 43-year-old actress began her video, revealing that she had found a special note left for her in the sink.

As she read out the note, fans couldn't help but chuckle at the delightful dramatic flair she added. “Dear Mom. Me and dad went fishing in the shower drain, and dad caught a fish and I got a minnow. I know you love fish, so me and dad are going to hand them over to you. Sincerely, Lincoln.”

As the camera panned to what the 'catch of the day' was, viewers were treated to a sight of two sizable clumps of hair styled as 'fish' on a dry cleaner hanger.

With a mix of humor and feigned disgust, Kristen exclaimed, “Absolutely revolting!” Pairing the quirky video with the tongue-in-cheek caption: “How generous,” Kristen certainly knows how to share a good laugh.

One attentive fan noted Kristen's nod to her famed Gossip Girl voice-over style during her reading. Meanwhile, another commented: “Lol, that’s so disgusting, but Lincoln’s humor is nothing short of genius.”

© Getty Images Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard on TODAY

It seems like playful jests run in the family. Kristen and her husband, Dax Shepard, have another equally mischievous daughter, Delta, aged 8. Last year, the dynamic duo played a spicy trick on their mom by replacing her cinnamon toast sprinkle with cayenne pepper.

Recalling a 2019 visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kristen shared tales of the siblings' penchant for pranks.

Kristen Bell shares rare glimpse of daughter as kids prank her

She playfully lamented how such antics can be “exhausting,” but she also expressed pride at how Lincoln and Delta are “developing a sense of comedy.”

Reminiscing about one particular event, Kristen said: “I was making dinner, they were being nice to each other, I knew something was wrong.” What she discovered next was her waterlogged mattress and a delightful mix of pumpkins and dirty underwear hidden in their sheets.

© Photo: Instagram The pair discussed it on their podcast

While the duo found their prank sidesplitting, Kristen made sure they took responsibility by cleaning up their mischief.

In a 2022 conversation with TODAY.com, Kristen spoke about the unbreakable bond between her daughters.

Describing their relationship as "against the world," she emphasized the importance of nurturing their bond. Kristen said, "I want to really instill in them, ‘You are a team. We made two of you so that there would be someone for you guys when we pass. You have to maintain the sense of unconditional love for each other, even if you disagree.'"