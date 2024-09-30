Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' double-dose of joy will delight their four kids

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a huge week ahead of them. The famous parents are proud parents to four children and two of them have their birthdays within days of one another.

Inez will turn eight on September 30, swiftly followed by Betty who will ring in her fifth birthday on October 4.

Blake and Ryan have two other children, daughter, James, nine, and one-year-old son Olin, who will join in the festivities.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

The family are incredibly close and while they keep their offspring out of the spotlight, Blake and Ryan regularly talk about how they're raising them.

The Deadpool actor recently opened up about his parenting style and spoke about working on conflict and balance as a father.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake and Ryan have four children

"I took a workshop on conflict resolution, and that changed my entire life," he shared onstage at HubSpot's INBOUND tech conference in Boston. "I just didn't know how to process things that I felt.

"Because I [had a] scarcity mindset when I was younger. I didn't know how to unfold that thing in your brain that conditions you just always to win or be right."

© Gotham They've shielded their children from the spotlight

He continued: "I have 4 kids and so far, none of them seem to have that [scarcity mindset], partly because they were born on 'Easy Street,'" he joked.

"Something I love about [conflict resolution], and I know this is not very fancy, but what I love about it is that you can meet somebody where they are, and you don't have to be right or wrong. You can disagree and still connect."

© Getty Blake and daughter James

He connected his parenting style to conflicts, adding: "Parents today are so different. We're so soft. I don't yell. I grew up with like — it was nuts, it was an improvised militia.

"Now it's like, I can go look at all my resources for parenting and remind myself how to be perfectly compassionate."

© Michael Loccisano They have three daughters and a son

The pair welcomed their fourth child in February 2023, but kept the sex and the name a secret until now.

They recently revealed they are parents to a little boy, Olin,

Ryan thanked his family for their support at the Deapool & Wolverine premiere in New York where he gave a shout out to them all.

© Matt Winkelmeyer She's an amazing mom

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here," he said from the stage, continuing: "I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing, that is, the contents of this movie, that happens in your wondrous life."