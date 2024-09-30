Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' double-dose of joy will delight their four kids
Subscribe
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' double-dose of joy will delight their four kids
Blake Lively pregnant with Olin in 2022© Emma McIntyre

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' double-dose of joy will delight their four kids

The Gossip Girl alum is a mom to four kids with Ryan

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a huge week ahead of them. The famous parents are proud parents to four children and two of them have their birthdays within days of one another. 

Inez will turn eight on September 30, swiftly followed by Betty who will ring in her fifth birthday on October 4. 

Blake and Ryan have two other children, daughter, James, nine, and one-year-old son Olin, who will join in the festivities. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

The family are incredibly close and while they keep their offspring out of the spotlight, Blake and Ryan  regularly talk about how they're raising them. 

The Deadpool actor recently opened up about his parenting style and spoke about working on conflict and balance as a father.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Inez Reynolds© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Blake and Ryan have four children

"I took a workshop on conflict resolution, and that changed my entire life," he shared onstage at HubSpot's INBOUND tech conference in Boston. "I just didn't know how to process things that I felt.

"Because I [had a] scarcity mindset when I was younger. I didn't know how to unfold that thing in your brain that conditions you just always to win or be right."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the NYC premiere© Gotham
They've shielded their children from the spotlight

He continued: "I have 4 kids and so far, none of them seem to have that [scarcity mindset], partly because they were born on 'Easy Street,'" he joked.

"Something I love about [conflict resolution], and I know this is not very fancy, but what I love about it is that you can meet somebody where they are, and you don't have to be right or wrong. You can disagree and still connect."

Blake Lively smiling and clapping with daughter James Reynolds© Getty
Blake and daughter James

He connected his parenting style to conflicts, adding: "Parents today are so different. We're so soft. I don't yell. I grew up with like — it was nuts, it was an improvised militia.

"Now it's like, I can go look at all my resources for parenting and remind myself how to be perfectly compassionate."

Actors Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend the 'Deadpool 2' screening at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on May 14, 2018 in New York City. © Michael Loccisano
They have three daughters and a son

The pair welcomed their fourth child in February 2023, but kept the sex and the name a secret until now. 

They recently revealed they are parents to a little boy, Olin, 

Ryan thanked his family for their support at the Deapool & Wolverine premiere in New York where he gave a shout out to them all. 

Actress Blake Lively poses for a photo with her daughter Inez as Ryan Reynolds is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016© Matt Winkelmeyer
She's an amazing mom

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here," he said from the stage, continuing: "I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing, that is, the contents of this movie, that happens in your wondrous life." 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More