Meet Blake Lively's four kids with Ryan Reynolds: James, Betty, Inez and Olin

As if we couldn't love Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds any more, the actress revealed yet another adorable fact about their big family.

Blake revealed the adorable way that her husband Ryan wooed her when they first started dating, and how it led to them having such a big and happy family.

Speaking to People, the It Ends With Us star revealed that when they first got together, he would send her a "bouquet of flowers every week", with a card that would have "a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said."

She described it as such a "beautiful, romantic thing" that they now "Have 4,000 children!"

While they may not have 4,000 children exactly, they have four - and any parent with multiple kids will know that can be a handful.

The couple share three daughters - James, Betty and Inez, and one son - Olin. While they tend to keep their four children out of the spotlight, they're more than happy to chat about their family.

Here's everything you need to know about Blake and Ryan's kids.

James Reynolds, 9

Blake and Ryan welcomed their eldest daughter James on December 16, 2014. They named her after the actor's father, who passed away shortly after she was born.

The unisex name certainly provoked questions in the media, although Ryan joked that they "don't really feel like we're breaking new ground here. I didn't call her Summer Squash Meadowlark."

Counting Taylor Swift as her godmother, James grew up relatively oblivious to her superstardom until they went to one of her concerts and realised it wasn't a "hobby". When she was just two years old, James appeared on Taylor Swift's album Reputation, as her voice is heard during the opening of "Gorgeous."

According to Ryan, her favorite movie is Back To The Future, as he added: "that's enough for me – and her. One more kid from one more generation sees what I saw."

Inez Reynolds, 7

The couple welcomed their second daughter on September 30, 2016 - and they're a stickler for spelling her name correctly, with Blake joking: "I had a new baby, Inez, with a 'z' even though everyone says it's with an 's.' I don't know why, please tell Wikipedia."

According to the couple, Inez has a "dark side." Ryan explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan that "she's super into villains", counting Gaston as her favorite character in Beauty and the Beast.

Inez, like her siblings, appeared in Deadpool and Wolverine. She donned her father's mask and played Kidpool, with Ryan joking that she was the "only co-star I argued with."

He added: "Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she’s also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash."

Indeed, fleshing out this character of Inez having a dark side, Ryan once shared that their pediatrician called her "shady" - and she was the only family member at the airport to get a "secondary security pat down" at two years old, which she took "like a hard-earned felon."

Betty Reynolds, 4

Their third daughter was born October 4, 2019. Betty appears to have been named after her grandmother Betty, who Blake also named her non-alcoholic sparkling mixers company Betty Buzz after.

Like her sisters, Betty received the full Taylor Swift treatment as her name was confirmed publicly in the song "Betty". While her sisters are also mentioned in the lyrics - "You heard the rumors from Inez/ You can't believe a word she says", and "She said, 'James, get in, let's drive.'" - her name refers to the person Taylor sings to on the track.

Hilariously, Betty is credited in Deadpool and Wolverine as the "Hugh Jackman Wrangler" after "he got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws so she goes at him. I have to give her a little tiny time-out."

Hugh said that Betty "thinks I have healing powers, I think."

Olin Reynolds, 1

Blake and Ryan announced they had a fourth child on February 12, 2023, although they kept their name and gender quiet for over a year. It's only during the press tour for Deadpool and Wolverine that the couple finally told the world more about their youngest.

Ryan namechecked the little one in a speech at the New York premiere for the film: "I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing, that is, the contents of this movie, that happens in your wondrous life."

Olin reportedly means 'ancestor's heir', or 'to inherit' - it's Nordic. The dad-of-four would go on to reveal that Olin is a boy.