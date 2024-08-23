Blake Lively reveals unusual cake for son Olin's first birthday: 'It'll haunt him for life'

Blake Lively has a quirky sense of humor when it comes to baking cakes – and she certainly delivered an unforgettable one for her son Olin's first birthday.

The It Ends with Us star, 36, revealed that she baked a unique dessert to celebrate her only son on his special day during an interview on BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball and Friends.

"My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humor, for my baby I just did a giant set of t---," she said last week.

"Which I feel like will haunt him for life," she jokingly added.

Explaining the reasoning behind her breast-inspired cake, Blake said: "But, what do they want at one? He can't declare what he wants. So, boobs!"

She then told host Zoe: "I'll show you a picture after, they're pretty amazing," before clarifying: "Of the cake, not of mine... Also amazing though."

Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, secretly welcomed Olin in February 2023, but it was only recently that they revealed the sex and name of their fourth child.

The couple are also parents to daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four.

Little was known about Olin until last month. While his birth was confirmed last year, his exact birthdate has never been publicly shared.

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan share four children

At the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in July, Ryan revealed his name, but it wasn't until a few days later that he confirmed he had a son.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here," he said at the premiere." I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing, that is, the contents of this movie, that happens in your wondrous life."

He then added: "I love that my entire family is here."

© Getty Images Blake quietly gave birth to Olin in February 2023

Ryan revealed the sex of their youngest while speaking to John Bell, a Wrexham AFC fan, whose son Jake was a huge Deadpool fan.

"I'm very grateful that you shared his story," the Deadpool & Wolverine star said. "I want to share with you that I too have a son. Boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I've done a pretty damn good job."

© Getty Images Ryan revealed the name and sex of their baby

Shortly after the birth of Olin, Ryan opened up on CNBC's Power Lunch about having a big family.

He said: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

© Getty Images Ryan would love to have more children with Blake

In a recent interview with E! News, Ryan elaborated on his big brood and discussed the possibility of having more children with Blake.

"The more the merrier," he quipped. "As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let's have more!"

