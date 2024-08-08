Blake Lively shares sweet 'romantic thing' Ryan Reynolds did when they first dated

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are Hollywood's IT couple; they're genetically blessed, have a whole team of gorgeous children, and love to poke fun at each other on social media, much to fans' delight.

Blake recently shared with People the romantic gesture Ryan did to woo the Gossip Girl alum when the pair first fell in love, proving that the Deadpool actor has a sweet side.

"When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week, but he would always send a card, and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week," she said.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Love Story

"Something funny or emotional that one of us said. It was just a little quote of the week. It was such a beautiful, romantic thing. Now we have 4,000 children!"

In a moment of serendipity, Blake plays a florist, Lily Bloom, in her upcoming romance film, It Ends With Us. The film is based on the New York Times bestselling book by Colleen Hoover and follows Lily as she navigates her past and present relationships.

"Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear," Blake told People in an interview. "Stepping into a character who's had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on."

© Getty Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met on the set of Green Lantern

She continued, "I loved Lily. And I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film." It Ends With Us is already receiving favourable reviews ahead of its release in cinemas this week.

Blake's husband, Ryan, is also on a press tour for his box-office smash hit Deadpool & Wolverine, co-starring Hugh Jackman. The couple met in 2010 while filming the superhero movie Green Lantern; the film did not perform well at the box office, but their romance was just beginning. They began dating in 2011 after Ryan divorced Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson.

© Eric Charbonneau Blake stars in the upcoming film It Ends With Us, based on the novel by Colleen Hoover

The pair married in 2012 and have since welcomed four children together: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, born February 2023. Blake and Ryan only recently shared the name of their only son, over a year after his birth; the name is derived from Old Norse, meaning 'heir of the ancestors'.

They revealed Olin's name for the first time at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in July. "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here," Ryan said.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The couple share four children

"I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life."

The film became a family affair for the Reynolds brood; it guest starred Blake as Lady Deadpool and their second child, Inez, as Kidpool.

© Getty Images Blake has a cameo in her husband's film, Deadpool & Wolverine

The couple's bumper year is just beginning; Blake recently launched her new haircare line, Blake Brown, and her husband took to Instagram to show how "obscenely proud" he was. "She's been working on @blakebrownbeauty for 7 years," he wrote.

"And the result is exactly what you'd expect of a hyper-obsessive, detail-addicted, uncompromising quality control genius. Also, I just found out her last name is Brown."