Beverly Hills 90210 star Jennie Garth's daughter turns 18 - and the teen is her mom's spitting image

Jennie Garth and Twilight star Peter Facinelli's youngest daughter turned 18 this week and the teen is the spitting image of her mom during her Beverly Hills 90210 days.
"My baby girl, you are so strong, intelligent and brave, I watch you growing into this incredible woman and my heart explodes with pride," Jennie captioned a video montage of birthday moments, posted on October 1.
"I’m most proud of who you are in your heart, your compassion for others and that you are not afraid to stand up for what is right. Go shine your beautiful light on this world."
In a second post, she shared "another Fiona love post," writing: "Happy 18th Birthday to my beautiful daughter! It was so special to have everyone gathered around a big table for the first time in a long while, celebrating YOU and your amazing journey ahead.
"Your dad and I are beyond grateful for every moment. Here’s to all the adventures waiting for you!"
Jennie is most known for portraying Kelly Taylor in Beverly Hills, 90210 alongside other stars such as Tori Spelling, Jason Priestly and late Luke Perry and the late Shannen Doherty.
Jennie was married to Peter for 12 years between 2001 and 2013, and they are also parents to daughters Luca, 27, and Lola, 21.
Her lookalike teen's special day was celebrated with a pink-themed garden party with Fiona wearing a pink satin dress as well as a crown on top of her blonde hair as friends and family honored her with a heart-shaped cake with pink, sugary icing, edible pearls and a glittering pink '18' candle.
The table was decorated with pink napkins and candles, and white flowers along a pink runner, as friends gathered to eat and party together. The video included selfies the mom and daughter took together, as well as a group photo of Fiona and her friends.
The family also went to Los Angeles restaurant Boa Steakhouse for a second celebration, where Peter took selfies with the group including Peter's fiancee Lilly Anne Harrison and their two-year-old son Jack.
The pair welcomed son Jack in September 2022.