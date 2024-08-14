NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen shares stunning pictures of family vacation with very surprising guest

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is making the most of the summer break, as a series of new pictures show how took his wife Sarah, their children, and close family friend, Twilight actress Nikki Reed, to Switzerland.

"A black and white recap of some of the most vibrant memories from Switzerland. Bags are already packed for round two!" the post, which was a collaboration between the three read.

The carousel took fans into their trip, which included a stunning train ride on the Goldenpass Express through the Swiss countryside, as well as spending time visiting "sustainability initiatives and ways to navigate this entire region with a smaller footprint and bigger impact".

© Instagram Eric throws his youngest daughter Winter in the air

On the trip were Eric and wife Sarah's three children: eldest son Wyatt, 11, and daughters Esme Olivia, eight, and Winter Story, four.

In one snap Wyatt looked tall, and appeared to be taking after his father, as he rocked his blonde hair long around his shoulders and stood alongside a calf.

In another, Winter was seen being thrown into the air by her actor father, while Sarah, who hosts the podcast, The Mother Daze, with Teresa Palmer, was caught on camera enjoying the local nature.

© Instagram Eric and Sarah's son Wyatt stands on a farm

© Instagram Sarah crouches down near a well in Switzerland

The children will return back to school this week, but their trip came earlier in the summer, when they flew to Switzerland in July. Since then they have also enjoyed a family trip to Idaho with Eric's former co-star – and sister-in-law – Daniela Ruah.

The pair starred as couple Kensi Blye and Marty Deeks for 14 seasons but are also family in real life, as Daniela is married to her co-star's brother, David Paul Olsen.

© Instagram Sarahand Nikki Reed sit in a train car

Taking to Instagram, Daniela shared a fun compilation of what the extended Olsen family got up to over the summer, featuring photos of the two couples and their kids; Daniela is mom to River, ten, and Sierra, seven.

"And a little compilation from the Olsens in Idaho…" she captioned the post.

Daniela and David married on June 19, 2014 in Portugal, where Daniela's family is from, shortly after welcoming their first son together. They were set up by Eric, who revealed in 2014 that he would whisper compliments to the other when David was on set of NCIS: LA as a stuntman.

"When they got together, because he came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her," he revealed.

Eric and his wife Sarah met in 2006 on the set of Fox's sitcom The Loop. They wed in 2012.

