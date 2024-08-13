Daniela Ruah shares rare photos of kids as she vacations with NCIS: LA co-star Eric Christian Olsen

NCIS: Los Angeles may have come and gone, but Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen will always be family, literally!

The former co-stars, who starred as couple Kensi Blye and Marty Deeks for 14 seasons, are family in real life, as the former is married to her co-star's brother, David Paul Olsen.

And while the two have laid low since NCIS: LA came to an end last year after its cancellation, with summer coming to an end, the Portuguese-American actress shared a glimpse of her family's summer vacation, which of course featured Eric and his wife, Sarah Wright.

Recommended video You may also like NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah shares emotional tribute after wrapping on season 14

Daniela took to Instagram on Monday and shared a fun compilation of what the Olsen family got up to over the summer, featuring photos of the two couples and their kids.

Some of them included the brothers posing next to each other, Daniela's kids, River, ten, and Sierra, seven, at a concert, a sweet selfie with her sister-in-law Sarah, also an actress, by the lake, plus plenty more heartwarming family moments and adventures.

"And a little compilation from the Olsens in Idaho…" Daniela wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over all the sweet photos.

"Thank you for sharing these beautiful moments with us," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Such a beautiful family. I miss seeing your face on my screen," and: "Making such beautiful memories," as well as: "What beautiful pictures of you all having so much fun together in Idaho, thank you for sharing them Daniela."

MORE: NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares sweet tribute to rarely-seen wife after huge personal milestone

© Instagram Daniela and her husband share two kids

MORE: NCIS stars with famous exes: Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Lauren Holly

Though NCIS: LA came to an end in May of last year, Daniela has kept close ties to the long-running franchise as a whole, and recently directed episodes for both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i, before the latter's cancellation.

© Instagram They spent much of their summer in Idaho

She and her husband, naturally, met through Eric, and started dating in 2011. In 2014, the Fired Up actor said during an appearance on The Queen Latifah Show: "When they got together, because he came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her."

MORE: NCIS: Hawai'i bosses speak out about shocking cancellation and character futures in franchise

© Instagram The actress with her brother-in-law Eric's wife Sarah

He added: "That was enough to kinda get them started in conversation and it became this wonderful relationship."

MORE: NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shares on-set video from 'soul-shattering' season 22



© Instagram The former co-stars have five kids between them

They got married on June 19, 2014 with a wedding in Portugal, where Daniela's family is from, shortly after welcoming their first son together, River.

Eric and his wife Sarah met in 2006 on the set of Fox's sitcom The Loop, got engaged during a vacation in Mexico in 2011, and tied the knot in 2012 in Wyoming's idyllic Jackson Hole. They share three kids, son Wyatt, 11, and daughters Esme Olivia, eight, and Winter Story, four.