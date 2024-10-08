Riley Keough's blonde-haired daughter Tupelo makes surprising appearance in new video

Riley Keough is incredibly busy at the moment, whether she's performing at Chanel's Spring Summer fashion show or preparing for the highly anticipated release of her late mother's book, From Here to the Great Unknown.

© Instagram Photo shared by Riley Keough on Instagram October 2024 featuring her husband Ben Smith-Petersen ahead of her performance at the Chanel show in Paris

But it seems that she still has plenty of time to spend with her daughter Tupelo, aged two. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share that she'd been signing some exclusive photos for special edition copies of the book she co-wrote with Lisa Marie. But as she'd been signing the photos, her daughter decided to help her out.

Sharing a video on the photo-sharing app, Riley could be seen swiftly signing black and white photos of herself with her mom. Yet when the camera panned down from the table to the floor, Tupelo could be seen joining in with her blonde curls bouncing as the video focused on what she was doing. She took a brown crayon and scribbled in her coloring book, before adding her own scrawl to a photo of her mom and grandmother that had already been signed.

© Getty Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley seen at Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS, Memphis, TN - 11 June 2022

Riley captioned the photo: "A few of you might just get a very exclusive, special edition copy of FROM HERE TO THE GREAT UNKNOWN signed by Tupelo."

WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley's last on-screen interview with daughter Riley Keough

The actress welcomed her daughter with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen via surrogate in August 2022. Fans learned of Riley's family news when her husband read a eulogy on her behalf, where they said: "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters."

Riley told Vanity Fair that her decision to have a child via a surrogate "felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff."

Tupelo's full name pays homage to Riley's family, as her first name was the birthplace of Elvis Presley in Mississippi. Her middle name, Storm, pays tribute to Riley's late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, who died aged 27.

The decision to name her daughter in homage to her heritage came before Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie hit screens, with Riley explaining the logic behind picking 'Tupelo' was: "because it's not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family—it's not like Memphis or something."

Lisa Marie reportedly nicknamed Tupelo "our little light," per her memoir.

Riley said of motherhood: "I don't think you ever can be a perfect parent, but I would like to be the best mom for her that I can be. That's very important to me."