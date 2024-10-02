Riley Keough poses with incredibly private husband in photo from special getaway

Riley Keough may keep her family life, including her husband Ben Smith-Petersen, largely out of the public eye, but he is always behind-the-scenes supporting her.

It is a busy, and bittersweet, time for the Daisy Jones & the Six actress, who is gearing up for the release of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which she helped finish.

Amid her press tour for the memoir, which is out October 8, the Presley family heir made a pitstop in Paris for fashion week, and following her performance at the Chanel runway show, she shared a rare photo of her husband cheering her on.

Recommended video You may also like Lisa Marie Presley's last on-screen interview with daughter Riley Keough

Following her appearance at the Chanel show, for which he sang while floating through the famed Grand Palais on a swing hanging from the ceiling, Riley took to Instagram and shared a round of behind-the-scenes photos.

The last of them saw her cozying up to her husband alongside friends prior to the show, wearing a classic Chanel tweed jacket with jeans, while Ben sported a white t-shirt with black trousers.

Some of the other photos and clips saw her practicing her performance, for which she wore black trousers and a bustier-style buttoned strapless top with a lengthy tulle cape.

© Instagram Riley and her husband have been married for almost ten years

"Merci @chanelofficial for being the most fun collaborators. I'll never forget what it was like to watch a show from the sky in the Grand Palais," she wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the special moment.

MORE: Riley Keough gives rare insight into being sole owner of $500M Graceland estate

MORE: Riley Keough says 'we all knew' what mom Lisa Marie Presley really died of

"Your mom would be so proud of you. Such a beautiful voice and soul! Go Riley!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You took my breath away! Perfect! Love your voice!!!" and: "Congrats for your awesome performance, you sing beautifully, and I'm waiting for your solo album," as well as: "So beautiful Riley."

© Jon Kopaloff Riley is a longtime ambassador for Chanel

Riley and her husband met while filming reshoots in 2012 for Mad Max: Fury Road in Ben's native Australia, in which he worked as a stuntman and she starred as a character named "Capable" opposite Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, and Nicholas Hoult, among others. They tied the knot in 2015, and share a daughter, Tupelo, who they welcomed via surrogacy in late 2022.

MORE: Riley Keough details 'painful' process of finishing 'traumatized' Lisa Marie Marie Presley's revelatory memoir

© Getty The couple in 2023

Earlier this year, Riley made an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, and opened up about Ben's job as a stuntman. "That is such a cool job," host Kelly Ripa marveled, and Riley agreed, replying: "It is cool," though she added: "...And also scary."

MORE: Riley Keough shares never-before-seen home videos of Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley ahead of poignant milestone

© Getty Ben spoke on behalf of Riley at Lisa Marie's funeral in Graceland

Kelly then asked whether Ben had any sort of "specialty" such as jumping off buildings or the like, and Riley revealed "literally that" is exactly what his specialty is. "He literally does like air stuff and water stuff, and he kind of does everything."

"He does fighting [too]," she added, though she did say he doesn't "do cars or motorcycles," noting: "He has his limits."