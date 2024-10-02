Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Riley Keough poses with incredibly private husband in photo from special getaway
Ben Smith-Petersen and Riley Keough attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen were in Paris for fashion week

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
12 minutes ago
Riley Keough may keep her family life, including her husband Ben Smith-Petersen, largely out of the public eye, but he is always behind-the-scenes supporting her.

It is a busy, and bittersweet, time for the Daisy Jones & the Six actress, who is gearing up for the release of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which she helped finish.

Amid her press tour for the memoir, which is out October 8, the Presley family heir made a pitstop in Paris for fashion week, and following her performance at the Chanel runway show, she shared a rare photo of her husband cheering her on.

Following her appearance at the Chanel show, for which he sang while floating through the famed Grand Palais on a swing hanging from the ceiling, Riley took to Instagram and shared a round of behind-the-scenes photos.

The last of them saw her cozying up to her husband alongside friends prior to the show, wearing a classic Chanel tweed jacket with jeans, while Ben sported a white t-shirt with black trousers.

Some of the other photos and clips saw her practicing her performance, for which she wore black trousers and a bustier-style buttoned strapless top with a lengthy tulle cape.

Photo shared by Riley Keough on Instagram October 2024 featuring her husband Ben Smith-Petersen ahead of her performance at the Chanel show in Paris© Instagram
Riley and her husband have been married for almost ten years

"Merci @chanelofficial for being the most fun collaborators. I'll never forget what it was like to watch a show from the sky in the Grand Palais," she wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the special moment.

"Your mom would be so proud of you. Such a beautiful voice and soul! Go Riley!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You took my breath away! Perfect! Love your voice!!!" and: "Congrats for your awesome performance, you sing beautifully, and I'm waiting for your solo album," as well as: "So beautiful Riley."

Riley Keough sported a raven hued blowdry at the Chanel event© Jon Kopaloff
Riley is a longtime ambassador for Chanel

Riley and her husband met while filming reshoots in 2012 for Mad Max: Fury Road in Ben's native Australia, in which he worked as a stuntman and she starred as a character named "Capable" opposite Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, and Nicholas Hoult, among others. They tied the knot in 2015, and share a daughter, Tupelo, who they welcomed via surrogacy in late 2022.

ben smith-peterson and riley keough at the vanity fair oscar party © Getty
The couple in 2023

Earlier this year, Riley made an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, and opened up about Ben's job as a stuntman. "That is such a cool job," host Kelly Ripa marveled, and Riley agreed, replying: "It is cool," though she added: "...And also scary."

Ben Smith-Petersen reads a tribute by Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023© Getty
Ben spoke on behalf of Riley at Lisa Marie's funeral in Graceland

Kelly then asked whether Ben had any sort of "specialty" such as jumping off buildings or the like, and Riley revealed "literally that" is exactly what his specialty is. "He literally does like air stuff and water stuff, and he kind of does everything."

"He does fighting [too]," she added, though she did say he doesn't "do cars or motorcycles," noting: "He has his limits."

