Riley Keough's jaw-dropping Paris Fashion Week appearance sees her following in grandfather Elvis's footsteps

Riley Keough turned heads as she performed at Chanel's Spring-Summer 2025 Womenswear show. The actress has clearly inherited her grandfather Elvis's musical talents, as she sang during the show — but the set up was perhaps the most eyebrow-raising aspect of her performance.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Riley Keough sang from a swing

The former Daisy Jones & The Six actress was suspended from a swing in a bird cage, hanging far above the models which walked below in the Grand Palais, as if she herself were a canary or a parrot.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Riley Keough performs on the runway during the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Dressed all in black, Riley wore an airy cape which draped low over her swinging bar, which she paired with silver platform heels. She started the set singing "When Doves Cry", the 1984 hit single by Prince — certainly on the nose. The actress was lifted on a swing high enough for models to walk below her.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Riley Keough certainly took after her grandfather as she performed

It was certainly a shocking moment, although the singer has long had ties with the famous designer brand who have dressed her on a number of occasions.

Riley was dressed in Chanel as she attended the Gotham TV awards for her Hulu show Under The Bridge. She wore a sheer black dress covered in a gorgeous silver floral pattern for the occasion, sleeveless and stunning for the special occasion.

© Prime Video Riley was among 38 first-time nominees

This isn't the first time Riley has shown off her musical talents, as she sang while playing Daisy Jones in the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel adaptation. Having previously starred in films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Zola, Riley has made her name as a dramatic actress — but she's also an incredibly talented musician with a great stage presence, like Elvis.

The actress's performance comes as she's been promoting her late mother Lisa Marie's memoir release, which she helped to complete based on autobiographical audiotapes her mom recorded.

She said of finishing the project: "What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I've done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was," describing Lisa Marie as: "the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving."

"Everything that she was throughout her remarkable life," she told People, adding: "I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive."

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12, 2023 aged 54.