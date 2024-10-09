Meet Jimmy Carter's 4 children — everything you need to know

Jimmy Carter not only celebrated a major milestone in turning 100 in 2024, but he became the first ever president to do so. Yet in his long life, he's amassed a big family.

"We have a big family now. We have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 38 of us in all," he said on The Lead with Jake Tapper. "So, we try to hold our family together and just enjoy the family life."

© Library of Congress Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States of America, and his family.

The former president's children have all gone on to have big families of their own, and great grandchildren as well. Like their father, they've been blessed to lead long lives.

No doubt, the world was shocked by news that Jimmy's youngest son Jeff had been living quietly with Parkinson's Disease for some time.

© R. Diamond Rosalynn Carter, Former President Jimmy Carter, son Jeff Carter and Robert A. Niblock in 2005

His son Josh, Jimmy's grandson, told People: "We're going into this with eyes wide open knowing that we're going to have more and more responsibilities going on, and it's just got to be a part of life."

Here's all you need to know about former President Jimmy Carter's huge family with his late wife Rosalynn Carter.

John William "Jack" Carter, 77

© Pool Jack Carter during the funeral service for his mother, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church on November 29, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.

Rosalynn and Jimmy welcomed their eldest son on July 3, 1947, while the former President was serving in the Navy. He grew up in the Plains, Georgia, working on the family's peanut farm before heading off to college.

Jack struggled with college when he first entered, as he attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, Emory University, and then Georgia Southwestern University before his father suggested he join the Navy.

He was discharged in 1970, reportedly for smoking cannabis alongside 53 other classmates, and returned to Georgia Tech where he graduated with a degree in nuclear physics.

He would go on to get a law degree at the University of Georgia, and practice alongside the Georgia State Senator James Beverly Langford.

© Bettmann Jack Carter, son of US President Jimmy Carter, pictured in Calhoun, Georgia, July 1979.

He married the Senator's daughter Juliette "Judy" Langford, welcoming son Jason James and daughter Sarah Rosemary together. The couple resided in Calhoun til 1981, before moving to Chicago where he worked for Citibank and the Chicago Board of Trade.

Judy and Jack divorced, and he would marry his second wife Elizabeth Brasfield, becoming stepfather to her children John Chuldenko and Sarah Reynolds.

In 2006, Jack won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Nevada, losing to Republican incumbent Senator John Ensign, who resigned in 2011.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kamala Harris: From Trailblazing Upbringing To White House Aspirations

James Earl "Chip" Carter III, 74

© Pool James "Chip" Carter speaks at a tribute service for his mother former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University on November 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The couple would have their second son on April 12, 1950 in Honolulu, where Jimmy was stationed during his naval service. Like his brother, he worked in the family's peanut warehouse before being elected to the Plains city council and working on the Democratic National Committee.

While living with his parents in the White House during his father's presidency, Chip smoked cannabis with country star Willie Nelson — a close friend of the former president — on the White House roof.

© Wally McNamee Chip Carter, President Carter's son, enjoys a Willie Nelson concert at Capital Centre

The former president would break the news in his documentary Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President, saying: "When Willie Nelson wrote his autobiography, he confessed that he smoked pot in the White House one night when he was spending the night with me."

"And he says that his companion that shared the pot with him was one of the servants in the White House. That is not exactly true — it actually was one of my sons, which he didn't want to categorize as a pot-smoker like him."

© Megan Varner Jimmy Carters son Chip Carter and wife Becky Carter attend a Nationalization Ceremony hosted by the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park on October 1, 2024 in Plains, Georgia.

Chip has married three times, first to Caron Griffin from 1973 to 1980 after they met during his father's campaign for governor in Georgia. They would go on to have a son, James Earl Carter IV, in February 1977.

Following his first marriage, Chip tied the knot with Ginger Hodges, welcoming daughter Margaret Alicia Carter in 1987 before they divorced. In 2001, he married his third wife, Becky Payne, who has been with ever since.

In 2000, he became the president of the Friendship Force, an international exchange program co-founded by his parents.

Donnel Jeffrey "Jeff" Carter, 72

© Mikki Ansin American politician and Presidential candidate Jimmy Carter's son Donnell "Jeff" Carter and his wife Annette Jene Davis campaigning for Jimmy Carter, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1976.

The Carters welcomed their third son, Jeff, on August 18, 1952, in New London, Connecticut. While attending Georgia Southwestern University, he met his wife Annette Davis on the first day of college. They would marry four years later in 1975 and have three sons, Joshua Jeffrey, Jeremy Davis, and James Carlton. Jeff and Annette remained married until his wife's death in 2021, aged 68.

In 1978, Jeff graduated with honors from George Washington University, where he studied geography and specialized in computer cartography. That same year, he and his former professor co-founded the company Computer Mapping Consultants.

© ALEX BRANDON Jeff Carter cries as he departs a funeral service for former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, on November 29, 2023.

Jeff's son Josh revealed that his father has been living with Parkinson's for "some time." While not much is known about when Jeff was diagnosed, his son revealed he moved into a new home a decade ago.

"We know that [Parkinson's] is a one-way street," Josh said. "My dad is currently living by himself, he's able to take care of himself, he's independent, but he built his house knowing that one day he's going to need more help."

Amy Lynn Carter, 56

© ALEX BRANDON Amy Carter, daughter of former US president Jimmy Carter, and her husband John Joseph "Jay" Kelly depart after the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church on November 29, 2023 in Plains, Georgia.

15 years after welcoming their third, Jimmy and Rosalynn welcomed their only daughter, Amy Lynn Carter, on October 19, 1967.

Growing up in the White House, Amy grew up in the spotlight. At just nine years old she garnered attention when she read books during a state dinner hosting Canada's then-Prime Minister, Pierre Trudeau.

Her nanny, Mary Prince, was part of the prisoner trusty system in Georgia, after she was wrongly convicted of murder and later pardoned. She became Amy's nanny when Jimmy asked to be her parole officer so she could work in the White House.

© Bettmann Jimmy Carter, Governor of Georgia, holds up his daughter Amy as he announced that he is to seek the Democratic presidential nomination, Atlanta, Georgia, December 12th 1974.

Amy would enrol in Brown University, but was dismissed for poor academic performance in July 1987. She would instead get a bachelor's degree from the Memphis College of Art in 1991, and gain a master's in art history from Tulane University in 1996.

That same year, she married computer consultent James Wentzel, and they had a son, Hugo James Wentzel. The couple divorced in 2005, and since 2007 she has been married to John Joseph "Jay" Kelly, with whom she shares Errol Carter Kelly.

Having been raised in a political environment, Amy made a name for herself as an activist, participating in sit-ins and protests throughout the 80s and 90s that were aimed at changing U.S. foreign policy towards South African apartheid and Central America. She has since kept a low profile, working as a member of the board of counselors of the Carter Center.

© Pool Amy Carter, daughter of former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter, speaks at a tribute service for the former first lady at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University on November 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jimmy's daughter received widespread attention as she spoke on her father's behalf at mom Rosalynn's funeral, showing the world just how much the former president loved his wife through a love note he sent during his naval service.

Barely able to hold her tears, Amy read the note aloud: "My darling, every time I have ever been away from you, I have been thrilled when I returned to discover just how wonderful you are."

"While I am away, I try to convince myself that you really are not, could not be as sweet and beautiful as I remember," she continued to read. "But when I see you, I fall in love with you all over again. Does that seem strange to you? It doesn’t to me. Goodbye, darling. Until tomorrow. Jimmy."