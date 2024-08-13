Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kamala Harris through the years — her career in photos
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at a campaign stop on May 15, 2019 in Nashua, New Hampshire. © Spencer Platt

Kamala Harris through the years — her career in photos

The vice president and presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president launched her career in public office 34 years ago

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The road to the Oval Office has been a long time coming for Kamala Harris.

The vice president launched her career 34 years ago following her graduation from Howard University, an HBCU, and earning her law degree from the University of California, San Francisco, when she began working at the district attorney's office in Alameda County, California.

Ten years later, she was elected DA of San Francisco, and in 2010, she was elected attorney general of California, a role she held until 2017, before becoming a senator for the state that year, making her the second Black woman and the first South Asian American to serve in the Senate.

Michelle and Barack Obama endorse Kamala Harris

In 2019, she launched her first presidential campaign for the 2020 race, an election cycle that also saw President Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, and Bernie Sanders, among others, throw their hat in the ring, and which culminated in Biden choosing her as his running mate, and defeating Donald Trump.

Four years later, she's the vice president and presumptive nominee in the 2024 race, after Biden made the historic decision to withdraw his campaign. With less than 100 days to go before Election Day on November 5, take a look back at Harris through the years, from prosecutor to vice president.

1/8

Kamala Harris, then San Francisco District Attorney, in 2006© Getty

District Attorney Harris

She became San Francisco's DA in 2004, and held the position until January 2011.

2/8

an Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris laugh at a Time magazine breakfast for up and coming politicians as part of the Democratic National Convention, Tuesday Aug. 26, 2008, in Denver, Colorado© Getty

The Californians

With then San Francisco mayor, now California governor Gavin Newsom in 2008.

3/8

President Barack Obama walks with Attorney General Kamala Harris, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Ed Lee (not seen) after his arrival aboard Air Force One at SFO in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012© Getty

Two Future Presidents?

Harris, then California Attorney General, with former President Barack Obama in 2012.

4/8

Kamala Harris celebrates winning her Senate race at her rally in downtown on November 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

A Historic Win

Celebrating her senate win in 2016 after defeating Loretta Sanchez.

5/8

Senator Kamala Harris is a guest on "Good Morning America," on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, airing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images© Getty

A Poignant Announcement

She announced she was running for president during an appearance on Good Morning America on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2019.

6/8

Democratic presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden listen to his vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, speak during their first press conference together in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 12, 2020© Getty

Biden Harris 2020

Biden announced Harris as his running mate in August of 2020.

7/8

Doug Emhoff (from left), Vice President Kamala Harris, Cole Emhoff, Ella Emhoff at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC© Getty

Madame Vice President

Harris, next to her husband Doug Emhoff, was sworn in as the U.S.' first female vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Hispanic and third woman to serve on the Supreme Court, in January 2021.

8/8

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz © Andrew Harnik

Harris Walz 2024

Her second campaign for presidency officially began on Sunday, July 28, when Biden dropped out; she announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on August 6.

