Kamala Harris through the years — her career in photos

The road to the Oval Office has been a long time coming for Kamala Harris.
The vice president launched her career 34 years ago following her graduation from Howard University, an HBCU, and earning her law degree from the University of California, San Francisco, when she began working at the district attorney's office in Alameda County, California.
Ten years later, she was elected DA of San Francisco, and in 2010, she was elected attorney general of California, a role she held until 2017, before becoming a senator for the state that year, making her the second Black woman and the first South Asian American to serve in the Senate.
In 2019, she launched her first presidential campaign for the 2020 race, an election cycle that also saw President Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, and Bernie Sanders, among others, throw their hat in the ring, and which culminated in Biden choosing her as his running mate, and defeating Donald Trump.
Four years later, she's the vice president and presumptive nominee in the 2024 race, after Biden made the historic decision to withdraw his campaign. With less than 100 days to go before Election Day on November 5, take a look back at Harris through the years, from prosecutor to vice president.