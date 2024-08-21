Ashanti confirms baby boy's birth with postpartum photo after husband Nelly's arrest — see his name

Ashanti has made it official: she and Nelly are now parents!

After some weeks of speculation that she had already given birth, the "Rock Wit U" singer confirmed she had welcomed their first child together with a candid post highlighting her postpartum journey.

The news comes two weeks after the "Just a Dream" singer, who is already a dad to four kids, was arrested in Missouri on a charge of possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having four ecstasy pills and a charge of no insurance, however it was later confirmed he was arrested for failure to to appear on an old traffic charge, and was not charged with drug possession.

Ashanti took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 21 and confirmed she had given birth when she shared a raw photo and video highlighting "what postpartum looks like," wearing postpartum underwear from popular brand Frida Baby.

She also shared a sweet video further showing off her cozy look, and said: "Four weeks postpartum, you have no idea what this body can do."

"Funny how life's plans aren't…always on time.. Lol," she wrote in her caption, a nod to her song "Fantasize" with Ja Rule, and added: "I've been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!"

She further shared: "This is what postpartum looks like, I'm loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I'm so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby."

A rep for the couple confirmed to People that they welcomed a baby boy on July 18, named Kareem Kenkaide Hayes. "The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!" they added.

Following the confirmation, fans of the two were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the happy news, with one writing: "You're so gorgeous!!" as others followed suit with: "Congratulations!! I just know you're gonna be the best mommy!!!" and: "Congratulations! Motherhood is the best. The greatest love. Enjoy your time off bonding with baby Haynes," as well as: "You look amazing honey."

Nelly, 49, and Ashanti, 43, first met in 2003, at the Grammy Awards nominations announcement. For years they shied away from confirming their relationship status, and it wasn't confirmed that they were an item until Ashanti talked about their break-up during a 2015 appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show.

Aside from his newborn baby boy, Nelly, whose birth name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is also a father to daughter Chanelle, born in 1994, and Cornell Hayes III, born in 1999, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Channetta Valentine.

Moreover, he adopted his sister Jackie Donahue's kids, Shawn and Sydney Thomas, after she passed away in 2005 following a battle with leukemia.