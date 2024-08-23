Brooke Shields reveals chaos of college drop-off as she becomes empty nester

Brooke Shields is officially an empty-nester, as she's completed the emotional college drop off for her youngest daughter Grier.

© Mike Coppola Brooke Shields with daughter Grier

While it's no doubt an emotional time for the actress, she seems to be taking it in her stride as she shared a video straight from her daughter's dorm room, showing her unpacking.

As she carried a box, a pillow and a throw, she appeared to ask her daughters: "Does this mean I'm an empty nester now?"

The video then showed Grier and her older sister Rowan sitting on a comfortable looking bed - with a classic college shower caddy attached - who responded: "Ya we are both in college now!"

In comic fashion, Brooke could be seen dropping her daughter's belongings dramatically and running out of the room into a dorm littered with boxes to show off the classic college move in.

© Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy attend the iHeartRadio Z100âs Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Grier could be seen donning a Wake Forest University cap to show that she had followed in her older sister's footsteps in attending the private research university based in North Carolina.

Brooke captioned the video: "Start the car! Last one off to college," with an emotional emoji.

© @brookeshields Instagram Fans couldn't help but notice the resemblance between Brooke and Grier

Already, the mom-of-two has made it clear how poignant she is finding the prospect of being an empty nester with her husband Chris Henchy.

"I'm not quite in denial but, definitely, I'm going to be a mess," she told Entertainment Tonight, repeating: "I really am going to be a mess."

Still, she noted: "But I know that they're going to come back," adding: "I mean, my older daughter comes back often and, you know, they'll be my babies forever."

© Instagram Brooke Shields with eldest daughter Rowan in a swimming pool

Already, Rowan is studying Communication and Media Studies at the North Carolina institute, where according to LinkedIn she's got truly involved in campus life at the university. She is the Current Secretary of Chi Omega, President of the College Diabetes Network club, and she also writes for college publication Spoon University.

While Grier looks to get her degree, and will no doubt dive into college life like her sister, she already has a budding career as a model. The teenager is represented by IMG models. But while she seeks to strut down the runway, her mother made it clear early on that a condition of her entering the industry would be a college education.

"I'm not gonna be your manager," Brooke told LIVE with Kelly and Mark her conditions for Grier. "You're going to be with an agency. You are gonna have a great work ethic. It's not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me. Those are my rules. And, you're going to college."