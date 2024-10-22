Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The surprising former careers of politicians — from Kamala Harris' stint at McDonalds to Joe Biden's lifeguarding experience
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Politicians may feel a world away from regular people, as they frequent the corridors of the White House and stomp around Capitol Hill, in some ways they are just like us. 

While many may have got their start working as lawyers or political advisors, there are just as many who had surprisingly normal jobs before they made their foray into politics.

From Kamala Harris serving in McDonalds, to Jimmy Carter working on a peanut farm, here are the stars who had surprising careers before they took to politics.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff smiling© Kevin Dietsch

Kamala Harris

Before she worked as an attorney, or took to politics, Kamala Harris claims that she scooped fries at her local McDonalds. While Donald Trump has questioned whether the Democrat candidate did indeed work at McDonalds, the company has suggested there's no reason why she didn't. Company records do not stretch back into the 1980s, as Kamala reportedly worked for the food company pre-digitization, but that didn't stop McDonalds from making a statement.

"Though we are not a political brand," the message read, "we've been proud to hear former President Trump's love for McDonald's and Vice President Harris's fond memories working under the Arches. While we and our franchisees don’t have records for all positions dating back to the early '80s, what makes '1 in 8' so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had."

Tim Walz as a teacher at Mankato High School© Screenshot from YouTube video

Tim Walz

The vice presidential candidate was famously a geography teacher before he took to politics, working at Mankato West High School. He was also the beloved football coach who saw the high school team get to the state championship.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a rally for Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) at St. Mary's Park on June 22, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Supporters gathered three days before New York's primary elections as incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) attempts to retain his seat in a heated primary race© David Dee Delgado

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Before she was representative for New York's 14th district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made money as a bartender and waitress in the Bronx to help her mother fight the foreclosure of their home.

Barack Obama© SAUL LOEB

Barack Obama

During his teenage years, long before politics was on his radar as a career, Obama worked at a Baskin Robbins in Honolulu, Hawaii, serving ice cream. He said of the job: "As a teenager working behind the counter at Baskin-Robbins in Honolulu, I was less interested in what the job meant for my future and more concerned about what it meant for my jump shot."

"My first summer job wasn’t exactly glamorous, but it taught me some valuable lessons," he continued. "Responsibility. Hard work. Balancing a job with friends, family, and school."

U.S. President Joe Biden concludes his address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. The president addressed reasons for abruptly ending his run for a second term after initially rejecting calls from some top Democrats to do so, and outlined what he hopes to accomplish in his remaining months in office.© Getty Images

Joe Biden

Growing up, the current president worked as a lifeguard at his local pool in Wilmington, Delaware. The pool would later be named after him.

Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018© Scott Cunningham

Jimmy Carter

The now-100-year-old former president worked on his family's peanut growing farm, and would later expand the business, taking classes and studying agriculture.

Former HUD Secretary Ben Carson campaigns for Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Grace Baptist Church on January 11, 2024 in Marion, Iowa. Trump's campaign team is hosting several events throughout Iowa, with surrogates speaking in his place as the former President attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York.© Anna Moneymaker

Ben Carson

Prior to his work as a Republican politician, Ben Carson was a world-renowned neurosurgeon. At 33, he was the youngest chief of pediatric neurosurgery in the country, and he would later gain fame as he led a team of surgeons in the first known separation of conjoined twins joined at the back of the head. While the surgery was a success, the twins would go on to experience medical complications.

