All you need to know about Sir David Jason's daughters – including one he didn't know for 52 years

Sir David Jason is an acting icon, with the star catapulting himself to national treasure status due to his role on Only Fools and Horses.

Away from the cameras, the actor is a father to two daughters. However, for 52 years he was unaware that his eldest daughter, Abi, existed as it was believed that she had a different father. David was, however, very involved in the raising of his daughter Sophie, who he welcomed in 2001 with then girlfriend, Gill Hinchcliffe.

Here's all you need to know about Sir David's brood…

Sophie Mae

David welcomed daughter Sophie Mae in 2001 with Gill Hinchcliffe, who he married in 2005. The acting legend was 61 when he welcomed his young girl, and reflecting on this with the Telegraph, he said: "I suppose the thing that you miss, perhaps, is being able to do all the things a younger father would do with their child.

© Dave J Hogan Sir David was 61 when he welcomed Sophie

"But Sophie is lovely – when she was a baby and a small child, she was so funny, it was sheer delight."

When David discovered that he had fathered Abi, the actor was praised by his wife Gill about how he explained the situation to Sophie, who had grown up believing that she was the Only Fools and Horses star's only child.

© Mike Marsland David shares Sophie with wife Gill

Gill told the Mirror: "We obviously waited for the right moment to tell Sophie as it was a massive surprise for her too. David took her off and worded it beautifully and she took it all in with great understanding and maturity."

Abi Harris

Abi was born in 1970 following David's brief relationship with actress Jennifer Hill. Abi was raised believing that her father was actor Geoffrey Davion, who died in 1996.

Abi and Sir David even graced the stage together in 2008 unaware of their relationship. Following their chance encounter, Abi started to suspect that the actor could be her father due their similarly shaped noses and his history with her mother.

© Mike Marsland David was unaware Abi was his daughter for 52 years

David agreed to take a paternity test, and in 2023, it was revealed that he had fathered Abi. At the time, he released a statement to the Mirror saying: "To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement. However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can.

"My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock David has embraced his new life with Abi

It's not only Abi who entered his family at the time, as Sir David also became a grandfather to Abi's son, Charlie.

On their relationship, Abi said: "In discovering my father's identity, I am starting to piece together my own. Of course, I am tickled pink and incredibly proud but, frequently, completely overwhelmed with sorrow for the years we have lost."