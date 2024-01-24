He's conisdered one of Britain's national treasures, and now David Jason has returned to screens.

But rather than reprising the on-screen persona that made him a household name, Derek 'Del' Trotter from Only Fools and Horses, the 83-year-old actor has now teamed up with another beloved television name, Jay Blades, for David & Jay's Touring Toolshed on BBC Two.

The Open All Hours star and The Repair Shop host have built up a solid friendship in recent years, with Jay being, like many of us, a self-confessed Only Fools super-fan.

Away from David's influential and long-running career on the screen, however, less is known about the veteran actor's private life.

He prefers to keep his family life low-key and away from the spotlight, but he has been spotted a number of events and evenings out with his beloved wife, Gill Hinchcliffe, who he married in 2005, and their 22-year-old daughter, Sophie. See more of their bond in the photographs below from over the years…

David Jason's ultra-rare photos with his daughter and wife are so sweet…

David and his daughter, Sophie © Stuart C. Wilson David was 61 when he and wife Gill, who met in the television industry, became parents to Sophie. The actor previously spoke to The Telegraph about being an older parent: "I suppose the thing that you miss, perhaps, is being able to do all the things a younger father would do with their child. "But Sophie is lovely – when she was a baby and a small child, she was so funny, it was sheer delight." This photo shows the family-of-three enjoying a night out at Cirque du Soleil in 2014.

Teenage kicks © David M. Benett,Getty Just two years later in 2016, David, Gill, Sophie and a guest joined them for another night out on the town for an event. No doubt Sophie, who would have been a teenager at the time, loved being engrossed in the glitz and glam of industry events.



Date night © Tim P. Whitby,Getty David and Gill stepped out to attend another red carpet event in 2019 just the two of them. Gill looked stunning red floral dress while David kept things suave in dapper jacket with jumper and shirt underneath. The pair met through work when David was acting in popular ITV drama A Touch of Frost and Gill was working as a production assistant. "I first set eyes on Gill, a floor assistant at [a TV studio] in Leeds, when she was sent to meet me in the studio car park," he told the Guardian. "She was 20 years younger, we were living in different parts of the country, and I was still numb with grief. Yet work kept bringing us together and fondness turned to love."

Dressed to the nines © Dave Benett,Getty In 2020, just before the pandemic, David, Gill and Sophie headed out to another night at Cirque De Soleil. Sophie oozed glamour in a black embellished mini-dress with sparkling jewellery and glittering heels.



Bold and beautiful © Stuart C. Wilson,Getty We love this photo of Sophie rocking a very bold hairstyle complete with pink, lilac and blue-toned hues running through her tresses. The 22-year-old paired the brave look with a cute crop top and tailored trousers and she linked arms with her famous dad proudly.



Present day © Karwai Tang,Getty In 2023, the family stepped out for another red carpet appearance and Sophie continued to wow with her red hair styled in bunches for the night out. David's daughter paired the look with a matching red tartan dress with a stylish corset detail around the waist.



What else is there to know about David Jason's family?

David is not only a father to Sophie Mae, but also to Abi Harris. In 2023 it was revealed that the actor had been unaware that he had another daughter for 52 years before discovering his first-born.

Abi was born in 1970 and her mum is Jennifer Hill, with whom David had a brief relationship. David also has an 11-year-old grandson.

David told the Mirror: "To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement. However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can.

© Karwai Tang Gill Hinchcliffe and David Jason attend the European Premiere of Cirque du Soleil's "Kurios: Cabinet Of Curiosities" at Royal Albert Hall on January 18, 2023 in London, England

"My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family."

Prior to marrying Gill, David was in a relationship with partner Myfanwy Talog for over eighteen years before her passing. The couple began a relationship in 1977 and remained together while he nursed her through her battle with breast cancer.