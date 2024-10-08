Ricky Martin's young daughter Lucia, 5, steals the show in new video — but fans all notice the same thing

Ricky Martin is taking some time to relax before getting back into the swing of things, sharing a bit of his peaceful environment at home. With a couple of adorable interruptions.

The musician, 52, took to his Instagram with a clip of himself lounging on his couch at home and talking to his fans about some downtime before heading out to film the second season of the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale.

However, in the background, his life as a dad was crystal clear, as his five-year-old daughter Lucia could be heard running around and playing behind him. She could then be heard screaming out: "Daddy I'm ready!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A glimpse of the first season of "Palm Royale"

"Tomorrow is my first call to film Palm Royale for a second season," he said, adding that he'll also be heading to Chihuahua, Mexico for a concert, and spoke fondly about getting back into the thick of things.

While gushing over his kids, though, many fans were quick to notice one noticeable change in the star's appearance — a half-shaven beard, a departure from his recent polished stubble. He showed on his Instagram Stories later that the beard was completely off, ready to step back into the role of Robert.

"You look more handsome and younger without your beard," one fan remarked, while another added: "When I saw you shaved your beard, I knew it was time to bring Robert back," and a third remarked: "You took off your beard, Ricky!!"

MORE: Ricky Martin's youngest kids Renn, 4, and Lucia, 5, make very rare appearance in family pool day photos

Earlier this year, the dad-of-four (he is also a dad to teen twins Matteo and Valentino) spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about inhabiting the role opposite industry heavyweights like Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett.

© Instagram The Puerto Rican star is now fully shaved for his return as Robert

When asked why he said yes to the show in the first place, he straight up responded: "Because I'd be stupid to say no. It's an amazing story, without a doubt. I wanted to be a part of a project that will make people think, and I think that's what we have here. We make people think with a sense of humor and a lot of comedy."

MORE: Ricky Martin candidly opens up about divorce and parenting four kids as a single dad: 'I went through so much'

He continued: "Then, let's just be honest, to be in front of the camera with Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett and Laura Dern? It doesn't get better. If I'm going to sit here and take notes and get paid, this is the best scenario."

© Instagram Ricky is spending some time at home with his kids before heading back to film

"I love acting. I've been working as an entertainer for many years in my life. The first time I was in front of the camera as an actor, I was 15 years old," he added.

MORE: Ricky Martin's twin sons, 15, look so grown up in new family vacation photo

"In the last couple of years, I've been able to really confront my emotions with this task of telling important stories," Ricky continued. "So I feel very blessed that I'm doing it with who I'm doing it with, and how after every project I just feel that I've grown."

© Getty Images He even brought his two oldest sons to the premiere earlier this year

He also teased: "The cliffhanger at the end of season one is amazing in the show. So there's so much to have fun with if there’s a second season."