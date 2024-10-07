Michael Douglas' granddaughter is her famous dad's twin in latest family photo

It looks like Michael Douglas has passed down his playful genes to quite a few generations, as both his son Cameron and his granddaughter Lua seem to have inherited his fun-loving spirit.

Cameron, 45, took to social media to share a rare snap beside his six-year-old daughter as they prepared to spend a sunny weekend skateboarding together.

He posted a selfie of theirs on Instagram, and it looks like Lua's got her dad's cheeky grin and sense of humor, as the two pulled rock hands for the camera.

Lua was dressed in head-to-toe protective gear, sporting elbow and knee pads plus a helmet with her skateboard (safety first!), while Cameron simply wore a pair of sweatpants and a baseball cap, going shirtless and putting his tattoos on display.

"And so it begins…My angel," he captioned his snap, with fans responding with comments like: "Is that not a champion," and: "Like father, like daughter! I sense a champion skate boarder!" as well as: "She looks just like you."

After posting the photograph, he did add a clip to his Instagram Stories, recorded by his daughter, who chased after him after complaining that he stole her skateboard and bicycle, filming Cameron riding away atop Lua's small bicycle.

Cameron and his longtime girlfriend Viviene Thibes are also parents to son Ryder Douglas, now three. Michael, 80, shares Cameron with his ex-wife Diandra Luker. With his current wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, he is a dad to son Dylan, 24, and daughter Carys, 21.

Cameron is a proud dad-of-two, after battling addiction and even prison time for several years and coming out the other side as a healthy adult with the help of his family. His book Long Way Home chronicles some of his struggles.

He spoke with People about being open about his experiences with his half-siblings Dylan and Carys, plus his mom Diandra's three other children. "They've all read my book, so they know pretty much all the ins and the outs, but thankfully, they have not needed any of my expertise in that area."

"They're all fantastic," he proudly gushed as the oldest brother. "One of them just graduated from college. The other one is a sophomore, and then the other three are on their way next year. They're all doing fantastic."

The actor also emphasized that he was keen to be upfront about those struggles with his children as well. "I'm certainly not going to try to hide anything from them. The idea is to be in a position that I'm feeling good about and making them feel good about. All that stuff is just in the past. Maybe some interesting stories for the campfire one day."

He also spoke candidly about fatherhood changing him in many ways. "I can't help but be hyper aware of little traits that I see in my kids and maybe where they could end up going one way or another as they get older."

"I think it's helpful to have that perspective earlier on, so you can nudge them in a direction where they can utilize all their traits positively."