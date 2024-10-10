Sir Elton John makes ultra-rare comment about sons Zachary and Elijah

Legendary singer Sir Elton John has shared a rare glimpse inside his family life with his husband David Furnish and their two sons.

In a new interview with attitude magazine, the singer-songwriter, 77, explained how his life has changed "for the better" since welcoming Zachary and Elijah.

Opening up, he told the publication: "Having the children changed everything for the better because now it's all about them. It's all about their welfare and their future and it's not about me and it's not about him."

He continued: "We're very comfortable in our relationship. We get better and better and better, but it's the children that just really inspire us and it's the most wonderful time of my life at the moment, and that's pretty amazing."

Elsewhere in the interview, Elton spoke candidly about his decision to retire from touring. The musician's forty-ninth concert tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, spanned three years and consisted of a whopping 330 concerts. He kicked off the tour in Pennsylvania and finished up in Stockholm, Sweden in July 2023.

"We went to Glastonbury, and we smashed it there, and when I did the last show in Stockholm, I got in the car and David said, 'How do you feel?' I went, 'I'm so happy.’ I understand why Adele wants to stop because there’s more to life," Elton shared.

"I've done nearly over 5,000 shows in my life and I've done all there is to do, and so I just knew that my boys and David needed me, and I need them."

Elton and David, who wed in 2014, are notoriously private about their two sons. Their eldest Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John was delivered via surrogate in 2010.

At the time, the couple shared an official statement which read: "We are overwhelmed with happiness and joy at this very special moment. Zachary is healthy and doing really well, and we are very proud and happy parents."

While not much is known about Zachary, the youngster appears to be taking after his famous father, with the pair avidly supporting Watford FC.

The couple's family expanded in 2013 with the arrival of their second son, Elijah Joseph Daniel-Furnish. David and Elton used the same surrogate they'd used to welcome Zachary.

Sharing their news with the world, Elton said in an official statement: "Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable."

Elton and his brood spend much of their family time at their sprawling property in Windsor. Their £4.2 million rural bolthole was purchased by Sir Elton for £400,000 following the success of his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album.

Located next to Windsor castle, their home is teeming with beautiful interiors. The property boasts a large, country-style kitchen, a panelled library, an ornate dining room and an incredible garden complete with water features and a stable for donkeys and ponies.