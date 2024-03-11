Exclusive: David Furnish reveals the secret to happy marriage to Elton John and the 'powerful' 30-year tradition they never miss

David Furnish revealed the secret to his 30-year relationship with Sir Elton John whilst chatting with HELLO! on the red carpet at the couple's annual Oscars viewing party on Sunday.

"I think communication more than anything," said David, adding: "Making sure you stay connected."

WATCH: David Furnish reveals secret to 30-year relationship with Elton John

The filmmaker, who first met Elton back in 1993, went on to reveal the sweet tradition the couple have maintained since first getting together over three decades ago.

© Theo Wargo David Furnish and Elton John have been together for thirty years

"Elton and I started a tradition 30 years ago where every Saturday we write out an anniversary card for each other because we met on a Saturday," explained the 61-year-old. "If we're not in the same city, we courier it and if we can't get the courier there on time then it's scanned and printed out so it's still in someone's handwriting. We've never missed a Saturday, we've kept all the cards."

David continued: "I think it's very powerful because there's something about someone's handwriting that's revealing of their soul and their essence. It gives you a chance to celebrate the week that's passed, reflect on the week that's coming, celebrate the victories, mourn the defeats, mark the important milestones and just check in."

David and Elton's love story began in the early 90s when they were introduced at a dinner party held at the singer's house in Windsor – and they hit it off right away.

© Michael Kovac David says the secret to a long marriage is "communication"

"I was attracted to David immediately," Elton previously told Parade. "He was very well dressed, very shy. The next night we had dinner."

In December 2005, the couple officially entered a civil partnership, becoming one of the first UK couples to do so. Nine years later, they tied the knot once gay marriage was legal in the UK.

Ahead of their nuptials, David told the Las Vegas Review Journal: "We don't feel the need to take an extra step legally. But since we're committed for life, we feel it's really important to take that step, and take advantage of that amazing change in legislation. We all live by example."

© Getty Elton and David share two sons

Together, the pair share two sons: Zachary Jackson Levon, born December 25, 2010, and Elijah Joseph Daniel, born January 11, 2013.

David and Elton opted for surrogacy via the Center for Surrogate Parenting in Encino, California. According to the MailOnline, the couple reportedly paid the surrogate, whose identity has never been revealed, a lump sum for giving birth to their firstborn. They used the same surrogate three years later to welcome their second son.

© Photo: Instagram Elton and David tend to keep their sons out of the limelight

Shortly after Elijah came into the couple's lives, Elton shared a statement that read: "Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable."

Then in 2016, the Rocketman singer shared further insight into his and David's lives as parents, telling the Today Show: "That was the greatest decision I've made — well — we've made, in the last six years, is to have those boys… Our primary concern. They're the things that come first and foremost."