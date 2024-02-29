This week, a treasure trove of Elton John's exuberant artworks, ultra-rare jewellery and one-of-a-kind tour outfits collected from the Rocketman singer's Atlanta home went to auction, amassing over $8 million in sales on the opening night.

Over two and a half weeks, Elton and his husband, David Furnish, offloaded around 900 items they collected over the decades from their $7.2m condo in Atlanta, more than exceeding the expectation of $10 million set by Christie’s.

From original Banksy artwork to a highly desirable 18k Cartier watch and even a pair of Elton's custom monogram boots, the items collected give an insight into the British music legend's eclectic interior taste.

© Anadolu "The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road" features a variety of 900 items from Elton John's Atlanta home at Christie's auction house

Elton's zany and vibrant flair wasn't just depicted in his Atlanta home, unsurprisingly. In the £4.2 million Windsor botlhole he bought over 40 years ago, Elton once gave a rare glimpse inside the property's colourful playroom for his and David's two sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11.

The home is the first in Elton's expansive property portfolio, set amongst 37 acres of rolling English countryside next to Windsor castle. In 2021, the 76-year-old performer shared a rare photograph captured from inside his family home as he celebrated his birthday.

© Getty Elton and David share two sons together, Elijah and Zachary

In the photo, Elton was cutting into a birthday cake and beaming at the camera while his sons played in the background."Having the best birthday ever with my 3 wonderful boys. What could be better??" he wrote.

The playroom looked to be every child's dream as shelves were laden with Lego bricks, figurines, cuddly toys, and children's storybooks.

On the walls, bright, eclectic artwork was framed in modern white frames - including a colourful rocket print emblazoned on a tangerine-hued background.

In the back of the room, several Marvel figures lined another bookshelf, while giant chocolate Lidnt bunnies were placed on the shelves.

© Instagram Elton John snapped a photo in his children's playroom

The singer first bought the house over 40 years ago for £400,000, following the success of his album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, the Tiny Dancer hitmaker said that it was renovating his Windsor home that sparked his love of interior design.

© John Rogers Actress Emma Thompson and Sir Elton John's at the White Tie and Tiara Ball held at the singer's Windsor mansion in 2002

"Ever since then, I’ve always had a decorating project underway, and because I always want to do more, each house is a work in progress. If I weren’t a musician, I would love to be a decorator," he revealed.

Now the house has been described by the father-of-two as "tastefully over the top" boasting timeless English interiors combined with enough grandeur to host his star-studded White Tie & Tiara ball, which has raised money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation since 1999.