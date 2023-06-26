Elton John's sons Zachary and Elijah spotted at Glastonbury with dad David Furnish - backstage photo

Elton John rocked Glastonbury on Sunday evening, headlining the world-famous music festival in what he said may be his last-ever UK show.

Fans and famous names gathered to watch the Rocket Man singer play the iconic Pyramid stage as he belted out hits like Tiny Dancer and I'm Still Standing.

Elton, 76, also had two very special fans there to support him on the huge occasion… his sons Zachary, 12, and Elijah, ten who can be seen singing along in the video below!

WATCH: Elton's sons sing along at Glastonbury!

Yes, Elton's two boys were spotted enjoying the concert in a VIP area with their dad David Furnish – Elton's husband of nine years - and they looked to be having a ball.

Zachary and Elijah were pictured standing behind a barrier with David and the boys were dressed in casual attire: T-shirts, hoodies and one wearing a baseball cap.

© Getty David Furnish and sons watch Elton John from side of stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Also standing beside the trio was Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton, plus artist Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson, so it was quite the exclusive crowd.

We bet Elton's boys loved watching their star dad perform his most-loved songs to the 200,000 plus crowd. No doubt the brothers have heard their father's hits countless times at home and know all the words. We wonder what their favourite is?

We don't often see Elton and David out and about with their sons as they like to maintain a degree of privacy for their sons, so it was wonderful to see the siblings cheering their dad on.

© Getty Lewis Hamilton, Sam Taylor-Johnson and David Furnish watch Elton John along with singer's sons

The couple welcomed Zachary via a surrogate on Christmas Day in 2010, and three years later they used the same surrogate to welcome their second son Elijah in 2013.

The singer said at the time in a statement: "Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable."

Elton and David chose to keep the name of their surrogate secret from the public to protect her identity.

© Joseph Okpako Elton John performs at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023

Elton absolutely loves being a dad and previously told The Mirror: "Having children changed everything about my life. I've learned that the simplest things in life, like having a minute with them, are worth more than any painting, any photograph, any house or hit record."

He added: "Before we had the children we just had our lives and we would spend money because we didn't have anything else to focus on. We have really toned things down because we have enough stuff. There is nothing else we need."