How Elton John celebrates 'frantic' Christmas with children Zachary and Elijah

Elton John and husband David Furnish are preparing for Christmas with their two sons, Zachary, 12, and Elijah, ten, and it sounds like their household knows how to celebrate.

In previous years, the family have all dressed up in festive gear, as you can see in the clip below. To the tune of Elton's iconic Christmas hit, Step into Christmas each of the family entered into a room before emerging as elves, while Elton exits dressed as Father Christmas. The family then put on a small dance routine to end the cute video.

WATCH: Elton John and his children get festive inside his stunning home

It sounds like no Christmas is ever the same for Elton, with the singer previously telling Good Housekeeping: "I've spent wonderful Christmases holidaying in Barbados, surrounded by friends and colleagues, helpfully rousing them from their beds every morning by playing a disco version of the old 1920s song Baby Face at top volume."

He added: "When it was just me and David, it used to be low-key and grown-up: we’d watch a film on Christmas Eve and have friends over for lunch the next day, or go to Venice, which is wonderful at that time of year.

Elton and David have previously spent Christmas in warmer climes

"Now, it's all about Zachary and his little brother Elijah, although our friend Sandy often visits; she and her late partner Ingrid were the boys' godparents. It's about making your own family traditions, some of which are the same as those I remember as a kid: turkey with all the trimmings, cold cuts and Branston pickle on Boxing Day, paper hats and balloons."

However, some things never change, with Elton revealing that before the children go to bed on Christmas Eve, they read Twas the Night Before Christmas and watch A Charlie Brown Christmas. The family then leave out "hot chocolate" and "reindeer food" for Father Christmas.

© Stuart C. Wilson Elton and David have some family traditions with Zachary and Elijah

When the children are asleep, Elton joked things get "frantic" with him and David raking up the reindeer food and drinking the hot chocolate, while they get out all the presents for Zachary and Elijah to wake up to.

It's not just his own children that Elton treats on Christmas. After Zachary and Elijah were inundated with presents during their early years, the songwriter wrote to friends and family asking them to donate to the Elton John AIDs Foundation, which works with children living with HIV in Africa.

© Getty Elton is known for his charity campaigning

"I know I have a reputation for extravagance – that's well deserved! – but Christmas is not about that now," the father-of-two concluded. "It's about magic and creating memories, and magic and memories are two things you can't buy."

RELATED: David Furnish shares rare glimpse inside family life with Elton John and kids

MORE: Elton John's husband David Furnish reveals sons' special gift in sweet photo