Kamala Harris' model stepdaughter Ella Emhoff's baby photo gets fans talking

Kamala Harris' family have been by her side every step of the way in the run-up to the 2024 US election, and have been sharing lots of personal memories and photos on social media.

Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff - who celebrated his birthday on October 14 - took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to his daughter Ella, 25, for a very important reason.

The doting dad-of-two shared two throwback pictures of his model daughter, including one of her as a baby with brown curly hair, and another of her dressed as a princess, to talk about the importance of women's rights for future generations.

He wrote: "Being Ella's dad is a gift. I love her joy, her creativity, her confidence, and the way she shows up for others." He continued: "Throughout this campaign I've found myself thinking a lot about the role we as dads have to play in fighting for a future that empowers our daughters.

There's so much on the line this election. Our economy. Our environment. Our freedom. Fathers, vote like your daughter’s future is on the line, because it is."

Comments ranged between agreeing with Doug's stance and remarks on just how cute Ella was as a little girl. "So precious," one wrote, while another remarked: "Ella is adorable and next first daughter." A third added: "Ella looks so sweet!"

Kamala has been married to Doug since 2014, and the pair tied the knot a year after meeting. They were set up on a blind date, and Kamala has had a prominent role in raising Doug's two children, who call her 'Momala'.

Along with Ella, Doug is dad to son Cole, 29, who he shares with ex-wife Kerstin. Kamala and Kerstin are good friends and Kerstin has been there at rallies supporting her.

In 2019, Kamala wrote a personal essay for Elle about being a stepmom, where she detailed the thought that went behind meeting Ella and Cole for the first time, which took place at a family favorite restaurant, Reel Inn, off of the Pacific Coast Highway.

The Vice President gifted the children with some cookies decorated with a bow, and wrote that she was worried that it was a bit "extra," but that Cole and Ella even today, have been too polite to tell her if it was.

She penned: "Cole and Ella could not have been more welcoming. They are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults. I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in."

She added: "To know Cole and Ella is to know that their mother Kerstin is an incredible mother. Kerstin and I hit it off ourselves and are dear friends. She and I became a duo of cheerleaders in the bleachers at Ella's swim meets and basketball games, often to Ella's embarrassment. We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional.

"A few years later when Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn't like the term 'stepmom.' Instead they came up with the name 'Momala.'"