Kamala Harris and Tim Walz may be knee-deep into their campaign for the Oval Office of the United States (with only 26 days left until the election), but family time will always come first.

The Vice President's husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Arizona with his wife to campaign ahead of the upcoming election, and managed to find some downtime to spend with their running mate.

Emhoff took to his Instagram page to share a sweet picture with Walz, 60, as they were also joined by two of their children, Emhoff's son Cole, 30, and Walz's daughter Hope, 23, plus Cole's wife Greenley for breakfast.

"Breakfast with the Walzes!" he captioned the photo, later sharing a glimpse of their outing on his Instagram Stories as they lined up to order a meal. "Had breakfast with Gov Walz and our kids before leaving AZ. Great start to the day!"

Fans gushed over the snap, with many in particular noting how "normal" it was to see two of the biggest political figures in the nation at the moment just enjoying casual family time.

"Look at that. Normal people," one wrote, with another saying: "Look at those guys who know how to support their wives, daughters, and running mates! That's our future," and a third added: "They look so normal."

The outing comes just days before a big weekend for Emhoff in particular, who will celebrate his milestone 60th birthday on Sunday, October 13. It's, in fact, been a few weeks of milestones for the Second Family, with Cole turning 30 just last month.

Meanwhile, Harris will be celebrating her own 60th birthday a week after her husband on October 20. To add to it, the Minnesota Governor also turned 60 this April, while Cole's sister and Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff celebrated her own milestone 25th birthday in June.

Harris and Emhoff tied the knot in 2014 and celebrated their (again) milestone 10th wedding anniversary on August 22, the same day the former was officially named the Democratic nominee for the office of President of the United States of America.

Harris is extremely close with her two step-children, being dubbed "Momala" by both Cole and Ella. She even officiated Cole's wedding to Greenley, and is also on good terms with their mother Kerstin Emhoff, who has openly voiced her support for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Amid recent controversial comments about her lack of biological children from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Harris spoke up on the podcast Call Her Daddy about embracing all kinds of motherhood.

"I feel sorry for her, and I'm going to tell you why," she started. "Because I don't think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble."

"Two, [there are] a whole lot of women out here, who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life, and I think it's very important for women to lift each other up."