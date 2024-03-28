Ella Emhoff is unrecognizable in childhood photo shared as she debuts new look

Ella Emhoff is rocking a cute new bob hairstyle - but it's not the first time she's sported the look.

The edgy model took to Instagram on Wednesday with a photo of herself with a fresh haircut.

In place of her long, curly locks was a neat bob and after posing for the mirror selfie, she delivered another photo of herself with a similar do when she was a child.

The photo appeared to have been taken during a performance as Ella looked to be mid song.

Her tresses were lighter than they are today but the curls were just as apparent. Nevertheless fans could be forgiven for not recognizing the young girl as Ella.

Ella has now cut her long locks

"You can call me ella “the bob” emhoff," the stepdaughter of Kamala Harris captioned the photo, before adding: "I did indeed copy everyone else getting a bob."

Her social media followers approved of her chop and commented with compliments and heart emojis.

Ella has carved out a successful career as a model and a knitwear designer and now sports multiple tattoos and a unique look she's proud of.

However, her catwalk career was unexpected and she told The New York Times after being signed by IMG Models: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

© Bryan Bedder Ella has a lot of tattoos

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

Ella describes herself as having "really weird tattoos and kind of a funky haircut," but she's comfortable in her own skin.

She has at least 18 tattoos, including a cow on her left arm, a birthday cake, flower pot, and a smiley face made up of eggs and bacon.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock She's embraced her uni-brow

Speaking to Garage in 2021, Ella revealed she began inking herself during the pandemic: "I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower. I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth."

As for her now-infamous uni-brow, Ella wouldn't have it any other way.

© Kristy Sparow Ella walks the runway during the Cecilie Bahnsen Womenswear Fall Winter show in Paris

"When I was younger I would pluck my middle brow area," she told People. "But I recently stopped and it's amazing. I think everyone should just embrace their little unibrows."

