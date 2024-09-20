Julia Roberts reveals rare details of twins' lives age 19 in video from inside family home

Julia Roberts put her two oldest children front and center on Thursday when she opened up about their lives while lending her support to Kamala Harris.

The Hollywood star called in to the rally with the Vice President and Oprah Winfrey and spoke passionately about who her family would be voting for.

Speaking from her family home, Julia said she had "chills" as the presidential election marked a significant milestone in her home.

WATCH: Julia Roberts opens up about her twins as she supports Kamala Harris

'I'm so excited for them'

"I have had the good fortune of knowing Kamala for many years," Julia said before speaking about twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 19. "I am the mother of two kids ...and this is their first chance to vote in an election and I couldn't be more excited for them to have the legacy to say that the first vote they ever cast was for you.

"I have chills saying that out loud."

© Getty Julia and Danny with their children when they were young

Oprah asked if the "Moder family" — which includes her husband Danny Moder and their other son, Henry, 17 — would enjoy a voting party together but Julia said that unfortunately that wouldn't be possible.

College life

"I wish we were all going together, but they are in college and so we will be separated on the great day but in spirit, united always for what we believe in."

Julia rarely opens up about family life but previously confused to becoming a spirited college mom when they left home for the next phase in their education.

Hazel with her dad Danny during a rare red carpet appearance

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she confessed her three children were all doing "great," and at the time revealed two out of the three were college age.

Once they made their college choices, Julia said she made supporting them her "entire life."

© Instagram She rarely shares photos of her children

"I wear the colors. I do the whole thing," she told the host.

Henry, 17, is still at home

While she's thrown herself whole-heartedly into it, when asked how her youngest son is dealing with living at home without his siblings, she said: "I think it's a good 50/50 split. He's loving it. And I think he misses his people."

While it was bittersweet to wave her two youngest kids off, Julia was ultimately happy for them, telling Extra!: "It's really thrilling and I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."

© Instagram Youngest son Henry is still living at home

During an appearance on Today, Julia also expressed how pleased she was that even though they're living far away, she can still play "mom".

"I parent them the same way out of the house that I parent them in the house. Which is, 'Are you getting enough sleep? You sound like you're sick, are you drinking tea?' And, 'Text me when you get home so I can see that you're safe and sound.'"