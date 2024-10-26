Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' family adventure with their four kids

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds certainly had fun as they attended Taylor Swift's concert in New Orleans, but they were sure to make it a family affair as they brought along all four of their children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

The Deadpool actor was spotted getting off the private jet with his wife and kids following, ready for a fun family adventure in the Louisiana city. He was spotted wearing a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet as he made his way down the steps.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively touch down in New Orleans with their children for a family outing to watch Blake's bestie Taylor Swift in concert.

Clearly, in anticipation of the Eras Tour concert, the family had decided to make some friendship bracelets on the way over, as one of his daughters held a comprehensive case full of beads to make even more.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Caesars Superdome on October 25, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

No doubt, the family were even more happy with their bracelet-making efforts after Taylor spoke on stage that night about just how much the Swiftie tradition meant to her now.

A fan video saw the singer say: "You've created traditions. You've created this mass movement of joy every time we play a show. And it makes me so proud, it really does."

She added: "I just showed up one day and you guys were trading friendship bracelets and I was like, 'that’s cool' — and now there is a giant friendship bracelet on the outside of this stadium."

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman

Taylor referred to the fact that she was welcomed to the Caesars Superdome Stadium with a giant friendship bracelet hung from the roof of the concert venue.

"Which is so nice of them to do for us — but it's even nicer of you guys to create things that went so far beyond what I ever expected for this tour," she concluded.

The couple, who have been friends with Taylor for a long time, could be seen in the VIP area of the Caesars Superdome. Numerous fan videos spotted them looking close, as the actress, 37, stood behind her husband, 48, as he danced to the music.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pose with the cast backstage at the hit Max Martin Musical "& Juliet" on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 23, 2024 in New York City.

They opted for matching looks, with Ryan rocking a white short sleeved shirt and dark pants, and Blake wearing a fitted white vest and a white shirt over the top.

Ryan and Blake's family trip to New Orleans comes just days after the actor turned 48, celebrating with his wife as they took a trip to see & Juliet on Broadway. The loved up couple were lucky enough to go backstage and meet the cast of the show, taking pictures together for the special occasion.