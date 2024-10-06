Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's four children, nine-year-old James, eight-year-old Inez, five-year-old Betty, and one-year-old Olin, seem to be picking up on their parents' personalities.

The Canadian-American star, 47, took to his Instagram Stories recently to share an account of a recent conversation with two of his kids, and it got hilariously spicy. At least, in his mind.

He shared, alongside a still of himself from a previous film looking battered and bruised, that two of his children asked to go to a pumpkin patch, and things just escalated from there.

"Of course I wanna take you and your sister to the pumpkin patch," he recounted. "No, my love, I never said the pumpkin patch is where joy goes to die because that would be — sorry, what now?"

At this point, other characters were introduced, somehow all named Brandon. "You want to bring little Brandon from school? The one who can't modulate the volume of his voice? Or the other Brandon who always has a communicable disease and once wiped his nose on your hair?"

Once again, things took a further comedic turn when a third Brandon was introduced. "All three!? There's a THIRD Brandon? Halle-[expletive]-BOOYA! And they said it couldn't be done!"

He kicked things into parenting mode once again and continued: "I'm gonna see if another parent can join in case, I need to head home and feed the cat — and yes I'm aware and I will GET a [expletive] cat," he quipped.

Ryan finally concluded the anecdote with: "Please velcro your shoes and hop in the car." While it's unclear which of his children this came from, it's most likely two of his three oldest girls.

Last month, during a panel at HubSpot's INBOUND tech conference in Boston, the Deadpool & Wolverine star spoke candidly about how parenting styles had shifted between generations, comparing the way he was raised by his late father James Reynolds to his own parenting methods.

"I took a workshop on conflict resolution, and that changed my entire life," he shared onstage. "I just didn't know how to process things that I felt."

"Because I [had a] scarcity mindset when I was younger. I didn't know how to unfold that thing in your brain that conditions you just always to win or be right." He added that while that was a mindset he lived with, "scarcity" is never something his and Blake's children have to deal with.

"I have 4 kids and so far, none of them seem to have that [scarcity mindset], partly because they were born on 'Easy Street,'" he jokingly added.

He continued about conflict resolution: "Something I love about [conflict resolution], and I know this is not very fancy, but what I love about it is that you can meet somebody where they are, and you don't have to be right or wrong. You can disagree and still connect."

"Parents today are so different. We're so soft. I don't yell. I grew up with like — it was nuts, it was an improvised militia."