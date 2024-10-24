Ryan Reynolds celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday, October 23, and he made the most of living it up in NYC for the big day with his wife Blake Lively and his family in tow.

Ryan and Blake, 37, attended a showing of the hit Max Martin musical on Broadway, & Juliet, with their three older kids, nine-year-old James, eight-year-old Inez, and five-year-old Betty, with one-year-old baby Olin at home.

Blake surprised her husband with tickets to the show for his birthday, and the entire family visited the cast after the show was over to fawn over the performance and take pictures.

© Getty Images Several photos from behind-the-scenes showed the pair posing for photos with the cast (their three children were not pictured to maintain their privacy) and interacting with them. The cast even sang "Happy Birthday" to the actor. MORE: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoy time away from daughters after double family celebration One cute snap also featured Blake taking a photo of her husband at the show. She wore a black and white polka dot dress with a black blazer, while Ryan opted for tan cargo pants with a white muscle tee and a patterned sweater vest.

© Getty Images The Deadpool & Wolverine star reacted to the gift on his social media by penning: "I was expecting some sort of assault on decency or thinly veiled attack on Canada. Instead, I got one of the greatest gifts of my life in knowing, @robmcelhenney." He sweetly continued: "He is as wonderful and singular as you'd imagine and I'm the luckiest guy on earth," and then quipped: "I'm also immediately reconfiguring Rob's birthday surprise for this April."

© Getty Images "Despite devoting considerable time and resources, I'm withdrawing from the original plan, which wasn't necessarily kidnapping Rob… I wouldn't even describe it as an 'abduction'. I'd call it an, 'involuntary, forced and rapid relocation system.' Now, it's going to have to be something kind and joyful. And less of a felony." Speaking of Deadpool & Wolverine, his two collaborators for the MCU movie, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy, also posted tributes, each featuring several photos that spanned their friendship, plus the making of the film.