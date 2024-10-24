Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively take three oldest kids to Broadway — photos of family outing
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pose backstage at the hit Max Martin Musical "& Juliet" on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Blake Lively surprised Ryan Reyonalds on his 43rd Birthday with tickets to the hit Broadway Musical "& Juliet" and brought all 3 kids (not pictured) The cast sang "Happy Birthday" to Ryan and they posed for photos with the cast & crew.© Getty Images

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor and the It Ends With Us star share daughters James, Inez and Betty, plus son Olin

2 minutes ago
Ryan Reynolds celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday, October 23, and he made the most of living it up in NYC for the big day with his wife Blake Lively and his family in tow.

Ryan and Blake, 37, attended a showing of the hit Max Martin musical on Broadway, & Juliet, with their three older kids, nine-year-old James, eight-year-old Inez, and five-year-old Betty, with one-year-old baby Olin at home.

Blake surprised her husband with tickets to the show for his birthday, and the entire family visited the cast after the show was over to fawn over the performance and take pictures.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively backstage at the hit Max Martin Musical "& Juliet" on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Blake Lively surprised Ryan Reyonalds on his 43rd Birthday with tickets to the hit Broadway Musical "& Juliet" and brought all 3 kids (not pictured) The cast sang "Happy Birthday" to Ryan and they posed for photos with the cast & crew© Getty Images

Several photos from behind-the-scenes showed the pair posing for photos with the cast (their three children were not pictured to maintain their privacy) and interacting with them. The cast even sang "Happy Birthday" to the actor.

One cute snap also featured Blake taking a photo of her husband at the show. She wore a black and white polka dot dress with a black blazer, while Ryan opted for tan cargo pants with a white muscle tee and a patterned sweater vest.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pose with the cast backstage at the hit Max Martin Musical "& Juliet" on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Blake Lively surprised Ryan Reyonalds on his 43rd Birthday with tickets to the hit Broadway Musical "& Juliet" and brought all 3 kids (not pictured) The cast sang "Happy Birthday" to Ryan and they posed for photos with the cast & crew© Getty Images

The outing is a far more public birthday celebration than the one for Blake back in August, who marked her 37th with close friends Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper, Jason and Kylie Kelce and more at Taylor's Watch Hill home in Rhode Island.

Several of Ryan's other close friends shared loving tributes to him on his birthday, with his Wrexham AFC partner Rob McElhenney revealing that he was partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to allow some of their adorable pups to be adopted under the name of "Ryan Reynolds," a departure from their usually savage and hilarious birthday gifts.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively backstage at the hit Max Martin Musical "& Juliet" on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Blake Lively surprised Ryan Reyonalds on his 43rd Birthday with tickets to the hit Broadway Musical "& Juliet" and brought all 3 kids (not pictured) The cast sang "Happy Birthday" to Ryan and they posed for photos with the cast & crew© Getty Images

The Deadpool & Wolverine star reacted to the gift on his social media by penning: "I was expecting some sort of assault on decency or thinly veiled attack on Canada. Instead, I got one of the greatest gifts of my life in knowing, @robmcelhenney." 

He sweetly continued: "He is as wonderful and singular as you'd imagine and I'm the luckiest guy on earth," and then quipped: "I'm also immediately reconfiguring Rob's birthday surprise for this April." 

Blake Lively, Maya Boyd as "Juliet" and Ryan Reynolds pose for a selfie backstage at the hit Max Martin Musical "& Juliet" on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Blake Lively surprised Ryan Reyonalds on his 43rd Birthday with tickets to the hit Broadway Musical "& Juliet" and brought all 3 kids (not pictured) The cast sang "Happy Birthday" to Ryan and they posed for photos with the cast & crew© Getty Images

"Despite devoting considerable time and resources, I'm withdrawing from the original plan, which wasn't necessarily kidnapping Rob… I wouldn't even describe it as an 'abduction'. I'd call it an, 'involuntary, forced and rapid relocation system.' Now, it's going to have to be something kind and joyful. And less of a felony."

Speaking of Deadpool & Wolverine, his two collaborators for the MCU movie, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy, also posted tributes, each featuring several photos that spanned their friendship, plus the making of the film.

Ryan Reynolds and Paulo Szot backstage at the hit Max Martin Musical "& Juliet" on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 23, 2024 in New York City. Blake Lively surprised Ryan Reyonalds on his 43rd Birthday with tickets to the hit Broadway Musical "& Juliet" and brought all 3 kids (not pictured) The cast sang "Happy Birthday" to Ryan and they posed for photos with the cast & crew© Getty Images

Shawn wrote: "The movies are just the gravy. This brotherhood is the real gift. Happy birthday to a singular creative force, a truly good man, and the best buddy I could ever have."

Hugh, who celebrated his own 56th birthday just earlier this month, instead paid tribute to Ryan's mom Tammy Reynolds. "On this day we celebrate Tammy… for delivering Ryan," he wrote in his signature Ryan-takedown style.

