Meet Quincy Jones 7 kids, including his famous actress daughter Rashida

The music industry and beyond is mourning the passing of Quincy Jones, a verifiable legend of the music world with an impressive list of unforgettable contributions, who passed away aged 91 on November 3, 2020.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing," his family shared in a statement. "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

He passed away Sunday night surrounded by family in his home in Bel Air in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Stars We Mourned in 2023

In addition to his contributions to music, such as working with the likes of Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin and Frank Sinatra, and having 28 Grammy awards out of 80 nominations to his name, Jones is also remembered as a father to seven children, six daughters and one son.

Below, get to know all about Jolie, 71, Rachel, 61, Martina, 58, Quincy III, 56, Kidada, 50, Rashida, 48, and Kenya, 31.

© Getty The former couple with Michael Jackson in 1982

Jones welcomed his 7 children with five different women

Jones was married three times, and had more children out of two other relationships. From 1957 to 1966, he was married to his highschool sweetheart Jeri Caldwell, with whom he welcomed his first child, daughter Jolie.

Following a brief affair with Carol Reynolds, he welcomed daughter Rachel in 1963; in 1967, he married Swedish actress Ulla Andersson, with whom he welcomed daughter Martina and his first and only son Quincy III, and they divorced in 1974.

The day after that divorce, he married actress Peggy Lipton, with whom he welcomed daughters Rashida and Kidada, and lastly, following their 1990 divorce, he dated German actress Nastassja Kinski from 1991 to 1995, with whom he welcomed his youngest daughter, Kenya.

© Getty Rashida and her dad in 2019

One of his daughters is a famous actress

Though some of Jones' kids have followed in his footsteps and established careers in the spotlight, arguably his most famous is his and Peggy's daughter Rashida.

Rashida is best known for her roles in The Social Network, Parks and Recreation, On the Rocks and black-ish, among others. She also has a famous partner, Ezra Koenig, the lead singer of Vampire Weekend, with whom she shares son Isaiah, born in 2018.

© Getty Jolie and Jones in 2003

His first daughter left the spotlight over a rare health condition

Though Jolie, 71, did some modeling growing up and briefly worked in both film and music, she has opened up about retreating from the public eye because of her struggles with Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity, which doesn't have scientific basis, but refers to those suffering non-specific symptoms from exposure to electromagnetic fields.

© Getty Jones with his ex-wife Peggy, with whom he remained close, and kids Rashida, Quincy III and Martina in 2014

On her website, Jolie has described it as a "debilitating impairment" and points to "exposure to radiofrequency waves emitted by our cellphones, wifi and other wireless devices," as the cause.

"I had to become a refugee from the modern world," she also stated, and that because she "is unable to be anywhere near radiofrequency waves generated by cell phones and wireless devices," she subsequently "lost connection with friends and family."

© Getty Jones and his only son in 2009

Some of his kids have followed in his footsteps, but some lead private lives

Of Jones' seven children, in addition to Rashida, Quincy III, Kidada and Kenya have pursued lives in the spotlight. Like his father, Quincy III also works as a producer, and has worked with major musicians such as LL Cool J, Tupac Shakur, Prince, Ice Cube and Lionel Richie. Kidada is both a model and fashion designer, and Kenya is also a model.

Meanwhile, in addition to Jolie, who doesn't have a public facing career, Rachel went to veterinary school, and still works in the field today, and Martina is a photographer.