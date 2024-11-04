Quincy Jones' staggering net worth as music legend dies aged 91

Quincy Jones has died surrounded by his family at the age of 91.

The decorated music producer — who won 28 Grammy Awards during his lifetime — passed away at his home in Bel Air, his publicist, Arnold Robinsons, confirmed.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing," the family said in a statement. "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stars who have died in 2024 so far

No cause of death was given.

Not only is Quincy leaving behind his beloved family — which includes his famous daughter, Rashida Jones — but a legacy of music.

© Getty Images Quincy with his daughter Rashida

During his six-decade long career he worked with some of the biggest names in business, including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Celine Dion and Count Basie.

He produced the King of Pop's albums, "Off the Wall," "Thriller" and "Bad," which helped secure Michael as the most successful pop artist of all time.

Quincy scored a plethora of films including The Italian Job and Steven Spielberg’s The Colour Purple, which he also produced.

© Getty Images Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones

At the time of his death, his net worth was reportedly $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His legacy will live on through his music, which he was incredibly proud of. Quincy recognized the talent he was working with and when asked which artist he favored, he told the Guardian:

"It's just a little list. Oscar Peterson, Charles Mingus, Roland Kirk, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Clifford Brown, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Kenny Clark, Lionel Hampton, Duke Ellington, Tony Bennett, Diana Ross, Lena Horne, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Gene Krupa, Louis Jordan, Dinah Washington, Andy Williams, Billy Eckstine, Charles Aznavour, Aretha Franklin. It’s ridiculous, man."

© Greg Doherty Quincy in 2020

He then said his answer was a "long-winded" way to say he couldn't choose.

"You can’t compare Lesley Gore with Frank Sinatra, or Michael Jackson with Ray Charles," he added.

Quincy is survived by his seven children; Jolie, 69, Rachel, 59, Martina, 58, Quincy III, 55, Kidada, 50, Rashida, 48, and Kenya, 31 He was married three times in his lifetime.

© Getty Images Quincy worked some of the world's biggest musical stars

He loved being a dad but confessed in a Facebook post in 2018, that he was a slow starter when it came to parenting.

"I'm telling y'awl, it's up to you to create the type of relationship you want to have with your kid, and it's never too late to start," he said.

"Never underestimate your role in your kid's lives. I learned that a bit later in my life, but I'm so glad I finally figured it out because being a father is hands down one of the greatest blessings."