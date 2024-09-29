Inside Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean's ultra-private romance with Tony Hawk's son amid surprise baby news

The rock and skateboarding communities just gained a new little future legend thanks to Frances Bean Cobain.

The only child of the late Kurt Cobain and his wife Courtney Love surprised fans over the weekend as she announced that she and her husband Riley Hawk, son of skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, welcomed their first child together.

The couple similarly surprised fans of theirs and their history-making dads when they first revealed their romance in 2022; catch up on everything to know about their very private relationship, and their growing family.

Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

Baby joy

Over the weekend, Frances overjoyed fans as she took to Instagram and revealed that she and Riley had welcomed their first child together, a son named Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk.

She shared three black-and-white photos, one of her newborn's head, another of his little hand wrapped around her finger, and a third of Riley carrying him, and shared that he was born on September 17.

"Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything," she wrote, and her family and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the news.

"My favorite grandson!" Tony, who shares Riley with his first wife Cindy Dunbar, wrote, as Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis added: "WE LOVE YOU tiny prince!! What a beautiful gift to such special parents. You are so loved," plus Harper Grohl, daughter of Kurt's Nirvana bandmate Dave Grohl, who recently also welcomed a fourth child, though outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum, left behind heart and teary-eyed emojis.

© Instagram Frances and Riley tied the knot on October 7

A legendary union

Frances and Riley tied the knot on October 7, 2023. Though the ceremony was largely private and intimate, Tony shared a photo of the bride and groom later in the year in a birthday tribute for Riley, in which he appeared wearing a black button-down shirt while Frances donned an intricate lace gown.

© Instagram The model confirmed the relationship at the beginning of 2022

The wedding was Victorian era inspired, and was officiated by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, who is Frances' godfather.

© Instagram The couple with the Hawks

Smells like love

While both Frances and Riley are very private, the former confirmed their romance in early 2022, after coming back to social media after a year-long break with a photo carousel featuring photos of her now-husband.

© Getty Frances with her parents (and Sinead O'Connor) in 1993

Among them was one of them celebrating Christmas together, plus a sweet family portrait of her with her in-laws — Tony has been married to his fourth wife, Catherine Goodman, since 2015 — enjoying a day out on a boat.