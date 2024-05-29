Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joanna and Chip Gaines reflect on their five kids' lives in the spotlight for over a decade as youngest prepares for new chapter
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Joanna and Chip Gaines reflect on their five kids' lives in the spotlight for over a decade as youngest prepares for new chapter

The Fixer Upper stars are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their series with Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Joanna and Chip Gaines are proud parents to their five children, sons Drake, 19, Duke, 16, and Crew, five, and daughters Ella, 17, and Emmie, 14.

Their kids have grown up in the spotlight, thanks to their parents' achieving fame a decade ago with the premiere of the show Fixer Upper on HGTV.

In a new conversation with Today Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the couple, who have been together and owners of their company Magnolia for over two decades, reflected on the show's 10th anniversary and more.

They are celebrating the milestone with the release of the new series Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, and spoke with the hosts about seeing their kids grow up in the public eye as well, with their four older children having been active members of the Fixer Upper team, and Crew born during its run.

Savannah, herself a mom-of-two, asked Joanna about managing that lifestyle and family, now that their oldest will start his second year of college and Crew prepares to enter kindergarten.

"For us, the kids, family, that's what grounds us the most, and that's been [it]. Even before the cameras, we always just moved together, if that makes sense," she explained.

Designers Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City.© Getty Images
Joanna and Chip are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their show "Fixer Upper"

Chip called it a "little herd" and Joanna continued: "As Fixer started, you saw the kids were always with us. [We're] always trying to bring them down the journey, no matter what it looks like. But knowing that they're the most important thing."

Hoda, also a mom-of-two, praised them for achieving a sense of balance and knowing when to step back when it comes to providing a look inside their private life, which Chip attributed to pulling back from time to time.

"The idea that when you run these races, it feels like there's one marathon after another. You finish this marathon, in the practical sense, although in theory you take a week off or go recover somewhere."

Joanna and Chip Gaines with their children© Instagram
Over the past decade, their five kids have essentially grown up in the spotlight

"But in life, you don't ever know where the starting line is or the finish line is, so you don't know when to take these breaks. So Jo and I really try our best."

Joanna described these breaks as sometimes involving "a weekend of doing nothing" or at other times being more intentional about actually taking time off.

Chip Gaines in a blue suit and Joanna Gaines in a black dress smiling on TV© NBC
"For us, the kids, family, that's what grounds us the most, and that's been [it]. Even before the cameras, we always just moved together."

"And in some ways, it's a season where we're still working but we're saying no to other things, that's the ebb and flow, even of Fixer, that we've loved. It started as that, it's evolved into something a little simpler that just works better for our family. It's that evolution."

As it turns out, it's a year of big celebrations for all of their children, as not only is Drake progressing in college life and Crew starting school, but middle son Duke is making moves of his own too.

Still of video shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram November 2023 where her son Crew is marveling at the Christmas decorations in his bedroom.© Instagram
Their youngest son, Crew, will soon officially begin kindergarten

Joanna shared a bittersweet post earlier this week reflecting on her son turning 16, and with that, finally earning his driver's license, making a major milestone of the age. "Third time doing this and it still makes mama cry," she wrote alongside an Instagram post.

