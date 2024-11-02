Joanna Gaines reveals major transformation as daughter Ella marks major occasion

Joanna Gaines is raising her five children in Waco, Texas, and now the TV personality has given fans a glimpse into how she is transforming their stunning Waco castle which fans saw her renovate in a special Magnolia Network series.

"I'm grabbing all my Christmas favorites from the shop this weekend. Loved seeing Christmas in the Castle for our @magnolia holiday shoot," she captioned an Instagram post that showed the living area of the home, which she and husband Chip purchased in 2019 and fully renovated.

"I'm one of those that start decorating in November because I want the holiday season to last as long as possible. Who's with me?"

© Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines' castle's living room is decorated for Christmas

The pictures revealed the home had been decorated with gorgeous green garlands covering the door frames, and a large Christmas tree decorated with white lights and silver bows. Along the fireplace lay a green and silver-frosted garland with candles and a wooden Nutcracker, while plaid-patterned stocking hung from the fireplace.

A matching white-plaid blanket was thrown across the gray chair, and red candles burned on the coffee table, while another snap of the kitchen revealed a simple garland with fall-colored eaves was hung above the oven.

© Joanna Gaines Joanna shows how she decorated Waco castle's kitchen for Christmas

The property became part of Joanna and Chip's home renovation story when, in 2022, camera crews followed them as they restored the historic home to its former glory.

"While we completely re-envisioned some parts of the castle and gave others a new purpose, in the end the goal was to make it a home again—blending past and present, beauty and functionality, sophistication and charm," Joanna said at the time.

Cottonland Castle, now owned by Joanna and Chip Gaines

After their work was completed, it was put up for auction, but as it was difficult to estimate the exact value of the property, they decided to let the bidders decide its value. They received an offer but it was later revealed that the pair, and the buyer, had parted ways and it would stay in their family.

"Magnolia is pleased to share that the Historic Waco Castle is staying in the Magnolia family,” a statement from Magnolia read. "A prospective buyer and Magnolia mutually agreed not to close, and the unique property will not be sold at this time. This decision is made with much enthusiasm and anticipation as the beloved Castle’s story continues with Magnolia."

© Instagram Joanna's three sons, Duke, Crew, and Drake on vacation in St. Lucia

Joanna and Chip are parents to son Drake, who is now attending college, daughter Ella, 18, and Duke, 16, Emmie, 14, and Crew, six.

Ella recently turned 18 and her father honored the momentous occasion by sharing with fans that she had also embarked on another first – making her voice heard by casting her first vote as a legal adult for the upcoming Presidential election.

© Instagram Chip sits beside his daughter Ella after she casts her first vote

In a bid to maintain her privacy, Chip covered his daughter's face with an emoji.

"Proud papa.. #FirstTimeVoter," he captioned his snap.