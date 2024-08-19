Joanna Gaines' baby number 6 — everything she and Chip have said about expanding their family

Joanna and Chip Gaines are renowned not just for their eye for interior design and home renovation skills, but also their blissful family life.

The TV couple, best known for hosting Fixer Upper and founders of the Magnolia Network, share kids Drake, 19youngest Crew, six.

However, over the years, the stars have spoken about potentially expanding their family by adding a sixth child to their brood.

Here's what Joanna and Chip have said about adding to the family, and why it might seem like another member of the Gaines family might be in the cards…

"Try to make some more babies"

Back in 2018, the couple shared that they had intentionally taken a break from Fixer Upper after hosting the show for five seasons, partially to expand their family. The result was Crew, who was born in June 2018.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their youngest, Crew, just after finishing the initial run of "Fixer Upper"

Chip told Eyewitness News: "We had four babies right before the show started, and then we've had zero babies since the show started. For me, I'm really excited to go back and try to maybe…try to make some more babies."

While the 10th anniversary of Fixer Upper this year could be reason to assume the same might happen once again, Joanna was of a different opinion, joking at the time: "Maybe…We have different answers."

"No. 6, No. 6"

© Instagram Chip and Joanna are the parents of three sons and two daughters, ranging in ages from 19 to six

In September 2019, at the Chip & Joanna Gaines Spotlight at Inbound 2019, when Crew was just a one-year-old, Chip joked about sarcastically putting out the vibe that he and Joanna were ready to get going on another kid.

"There's a running joke with the people that run in our circles where any time things are going well between Joanna and I, at the end of that statement, I'll sarcastically say — used to be sarcastically — 'No. 5, No. 5,'" he shared.

© Getty Images "I could see Crew having a little sibling and me being like, 'I love this woman!'"

"Well, now we've got five children. So now, sarcastically, I would say, 'No. 6, No. 6,' when things were going well."

"I think we're good!"

In 2019, during an appearance on Sunday Today, Chip gushed about the possibility of having a sixth child with the express purpose of giving Crew a younger sister, as his brothers Drake and Duke do.

© Instagram The couple's oldest son, Drake, is now a college sophomore

"Like, I could see Crew having a little sibling and me being like, 'I love this woman!'" he added during the conversation, and Joanna responded as someone who has heard the topic time and time again does.

"Just know, this is going to be the headline forever: 'Jo's pregnant again!'" she quipped. "I'm like, 'Chip I think we've got enough businesses, I think we're good!' That's how Chip is with children. He's like, 'I just think we can keep having them!' I think Chip just loves a full plate."

"It's definitely a little different"

© Instagram "I was limping into work and I couldn't breathe. At 40, it's definitely a little different."

During an interview with People, Chip expressed the same sentiment about wanting a baby sister for Crew, and while Joanna looked at it positively, she explained that having Crew when she was 40 did take a toll on her body, making it more challenging of a prospect.

"When I first got pregnant I kept telling everyone at the office, 'Guys, I am my best self when I'm pregnant,'" she explained. "And then, for whatever reason, I was limping into work and I couldn't breathe. At 40, it's definitely a little different."