Princess Charlene's never-pictured family addition she brought back from South Africa

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco are raising their twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, both nine, in the Prince's Palace.

In a new interview with Gala magazine, Princess Charlene revealed that she and her family also share their royal residence with four more family members - their beloved Chihuahuas and a Rhodesian Ridgeback.

The South African-born royal has long expressed her passion for animals, and in September 2022 was named as the new president of Monaco's Society for the Protection of Animals.

© Eric Mathon / Palais princier Princess Charlene owns three Chihuahuas

"I've always loved animals. As a child, my family taught me about animal rights and the fight against their ill-treatment. We have always loved and protected animals," the royal told the publication.

The former Olympian shared that she has had a Chihuahua for the past seven years, adding two more pups to the family two years ago.

"I’ve always loved this breed," she said. "They’re adorable, intelligent and small enough that you can bring them everywhere with you."

© Getty Princess Charlene is passionate about animal welfare and has been President of the Société Protectrice des Animaux (SPA) in Monaco since September 2022

The Princess also revealed that she brought a Rhodesian Ridgeback, named Khan, back to Monaco with her following her trip to South Africa. "From my trip to South Africa, I also brought a Rhodesian ridgeback home. He’s called Khan. He’s very athletic, lively and has a strong character," she said.

After contracting an ear, nose, and throat infection during a trip to her native Bulawayo, Zimbabwe in 2021, the royal was deemed too unwell to fly above 20,000 feet. Her illness, paired with ongoing restrictions on travel due to the pandemic, meant she was stranded in Africa for months and unable to return home to Monaco.

While the Princess didn't delve into how she came to adopt Khan, the canine may have been a source of comfort for the mother-of-two whilst she was isolated from her family.

© Eric Mathon / Palais princier The Princess said she has 'always loved' Chihuahuas

"When we lived in Zimbabwe, I grew up with two dogs, Rhodesian Ridgebacks. They protected us and were an integral part of our family. Later on, we also had chickens and several farm animals," she said of her childhood.

"My children share the same passion for animals as my husband and I. They love them! They take care of them and respect them. They can’t bear anyone hurting them," she added.

© Getty Royal pets Historically, dogs were regarded as symbols of loyalty, protection, and power, and they were often kept as pets by rulers and nobles. This adoration for animals hasn't dimmed in the modern monarchy, with many members of royal families across the world sharing their palatial residences with four-legged friends.

© Getty The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Corgis became synonymous with her reign, with Her Majesty owning more than 30 during her lifetime.



© Princess of Wales The Prince and Princess of Wales are also raising their children alongside a black Cocker Spaniel named Orla, whom they adopted after their first family dog, Lupo, passed away.

