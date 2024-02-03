Princess Charlene rocks skinny jeans as tender moment with daughter Gabriella is caught on camera

Princess Charlene showed off her sporty side when she was spotted with her husband Prince Albert and nine-year-old twins Gabriella and Jacques on Friday.

The Monégasque royal, 46, was spotted at the EuroLeague meeting between the Roca Team and the Fenerbahçe Istanbul team. Charlene went for a casual look, picking out the Louis Vuitton 'Double Face Hooded Jacket' - a cropped number with a drawstring waist in a camel colour.

She paired the relaxed garment with a white jumper with a ribbed turtle neck and a pair of dark wash skinny jeans. An unexpected addition to the look was Charlene's oversized skinny hooped earrings which marked a departure from the drop or stud earrings we have grown accustomed to seeing the royals in.

The Princess wore her short hair in the stylish pixie style with a sweeping fringe and from a distance could see a swipe of deep lipstick on her lips.

The royal four were seen standing up on the sidelines at the beginning of the basketball game with the twins in their casual clothes wearing plain t-shirts and jeans whilst Prince Albert wore a tie and a dark navy suit jacket.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene nailed 'power dressing' in a boxy trouser suit

The doting mother was seen in a tender moment with her young daughter Princess Gabriella who was seen cuddled up on her mother's lap. In a sweet father-son moment, the Prince was seen with his arm around his nine-year-old son, both watching the game intently in coordinating Roca team scarves in white and red.

Princess Charlene was seen on an outing last week without her children in tow. The royal stepped out with her husband Prince Albert amid celebrations for Monaco's patron saint, St. Devote.

The Princess looked as stylish as ever in a dark navy double-breasted jacket which she wore done up with matching wide-leg trousers and a cosy scarf. Accessories were added in the form of the 'Alexa Tassel Pouch in Braided Trapezoids' by Akris and the ‘Maysale 50 Navy Suede Pumps' by Manolo Blahnik.

The Monégasque royal family were last seen out together on 26 January when they attended a different traditional celebration of Saint Devote where they were spotted next to a lit sailboat.

Charlene looked so chic in the 'Kelin Double-Breasted Coat in White' by Emilia Wickstead – a longline style with tortoiseshell buttons. She paired the garment with a knotted scarf and black pointed-toe boots and the most stylish black leather gloves.

She beamed from ear to ear alongside her lookalike daughter who looked so sweet in a coordinating coat with a camel check print from Burberry and the 'Kids Knee-Length Leather Boots', brown leather style from Chloe.

The mother-daughter duo were also seen in coordinating looks last month. Whilst Charlene donned the 'Cube Quilted Water-Repellent Canvas Gilet in Camel' by Max Mara over a grey jumper, little Gabriella wore a grey turtleneck jumper and camel wool coat by MAX&Co.