Princess Charlene wows in knee-high boots for rare outing with twins

Princess Charlene was spotted on Thursday enjoying a rare public outing with her husband Prince Albert and their twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both nine.

The Princess of Monaco was the picture of a doting mother as she took her children, who are her doubles, to the new Monaco World in Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg.

© Getty Prince Albert and Princess Charlene rarely head out with their children

The Zimbabwean-born Monogasque royal, 46, nailed daytime chic in a pair of skinny-fit trousers with a black oversized scarf tied around her neck and covering her torso.

© Getty Spot Prince Jacques' playful bond with his father

Over the top, Charlene wore a longline cream coat and a gorgeous pair of chocolate brown suede knee-high boots. Topping off her look were a pair of impressive diamond earrings and her transformed locks which featured full bangs.

© Getty Charlene, Princess of Monaco, visited the new Monaco World with her children

Her children looked adorable in cosy outfits to brave the spring chill. Princess Gabriella was seen looking at the miniature version of Monaco in a cream knitted jumper dress with white tights, a brown duffle coat, and matching riding boots.

READ: Prince Albert confesses Princess Charlene royal wedding was 'not an easy' journey

Meanwhile, her brother channeled his reliably smartly dressed father in a pair of stone-hued suit trousers, black leather moccasins, and a matching jacket.

© Getty The twins Jacques and Gabriella look just like their mother

It is not every day that the Princess heads out with her brood in tow. Prince Jacques headed out with his parents to enjoy day eight of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club.

© Getty Prince Jacques twinned with his mother in sunnies

The nine-year-old future monarch was seen looking so sweet in a crisp white shirt, smart suit trousers, and a blazer topped off with polarised sunnies to match his mother's.

READ: Princess Charlene's back-up wedding dress that's never been pictured

Princess Charlene looked her typical elegant self in white jeans in a cigarette cut and a navy and white striped cotton shirt underneath a navy double-breasted blazer with gold button detailing, both from Ralph Lauren.

© Getty Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Prince Jacques attended the Monte-Carlo Masters

The former Olympic swimmer last headed out with both of her children on 6 April. A photo posted to the official Monogasque royal Instagram featured the following caption translated into English: "This Saturday, April 6, during a sporting demonstration of Paijeda, a Monegasque martial art, the Princely Family showed its support for the campaign #WhiteCard organized by Peace and Sport to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace."

The royal foursome appeared relaxed with Princess Gabriella looking just like her mother in a pair of casual light-wash jeans. Charlene wore a chic grey jacket.

It is often sporting engagements that Princess Charlene takes her children to. The royal twins were seen alongside both of their parents in February attending the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match between AS Monaco and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Salle Gaston Medecin in Monte Carlo.

© Getty Charlene styled skinny jeans with a designer jacket

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene is a vision in fitted leather trousers and metallic silk blouse

A rare tender moment was caught on camera between Charlene as she cuddled her daughter who sat on her mother's lap and leaned in close while watching the game.