Kate Middleton, Queen Mary, Queen Letizia and more royal mums leaving hospital with their babies
Kate Middleton, Queen Mary, Queen Letizia and more royal mums leaving hospital with their babies
Queen Letizia, Kate Middleton and Queen Mary with their babies leaving hospital© Getty

Royal mums leaving hospital with their babies in 14 historic photos

The likes of the Princess of the Wales have publicly introduced their children to the world

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The British royal family is set to welcome a new addition in spring 2025 with the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's second baby.

The notoriously private royal, 36, is not likely to follow in the Princess of Wales's shoes and make a public exit from the hospital with her newborn, particularly as Beatrice does not carry out official duties.

Traditionally the most senior working royals have opted to do public photocalls after the births of their babies, including future queen Kate and the Princess Royal.

And it's not just the British royals – proud mothers with their babies from monarchies across Europe and the world, including Jordan's Princess Rajwa, have allowed the media to capture the special moment when they take their little prince or princess home for the first time.

1/14

Princess Anne leaving Lindo Wing with baby Peter in 1977© Getty

Princess Anne with Peter Phillips

The Princess Royal was the one who started the traditional photocall on the famous steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London following the birth of her son, Peter Phillips, in November 1977. The new mum wore a button-up overcoat with a printed headscarf as one of the midwives carried her newborn son to the car waiting outside.

2/14

Princess Anne leaving Lindo Wing with baby Zara© Getty

Princess Anne with Zara Tindall

3/14

Charles and Diana leaving hospital with baby William© Getty

Princess Diana with Prince William

Prince William's birth in 1982 caused much excitement from the public and the press, with new mum Diana beaming shyly in a teal polka dot smock dress as Charles presented their baby boy to the world.

4/14

Princess Diana with Prince Harry© John Shelley Collection/Avalon

Princess Diana with Prince Harry

5/14

New mum Kate with baby George in 2013© Getty

Princess Kate with Prince George

It would be nearly three decades before another royal mum emerged from the Lindo Wing with a future heir in her arms. The media were camped outside the hospital for two weeks in anticipation of the birth of the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first child. Little George finally made his public debut the day after his birth on 23 July 2013, with new mum Kate glowing in a blue polka dot Jenny Packham dress

6/14

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn daughter, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at St Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Getty

Princess Kate with Princess Charlotte

The Princess continued the tradition for Princess Charlotte's arrival in 2015, this time wearing a white and yellow floral frock by Jenny Packham.

7/14

Kate leaving hospital with baby Louis© Getty

Princess Kate with Prince Louis

And for Prince Louis' birth in 2018, Kate appeared to echo her late mother-in-law's maternity look in a red dress with an oversized white collar.

8/14

The Duchess of York leaving Portland Hospital in London with their first child four-day old Princess Beatrice© Getty

Sarah, Duchess of York with Princess Beatrice

While the Lindo Wing is a popular choice for expectant royal mums, the likes of Sarah, Duchess of York, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie have chosen The Portland Hospital in London. First-time mum Sarah opted to pose outside the private maternity unit in the City of Westminster with her daughter, Princess Beatrice, in 1988.

9/14

Sarah, Duchess of York leaves the Portland Hospital in London with her new daughter, Princess Eugenie© Getty

And for Princess Eugenie's birth two years later, the Duchess chose a bold white and pink military-style jacket with a black skirt.

10/14

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (or Al Hussain), holds his newborn daughter Princess Iman, with his wife, Princess Rajwa, as they leave the King Hussein Medical Centre hospital, in Amman, © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock

Princess Rajwa with Princess Iman

It's not just the British royals who have chosen to do photocalls with their newborns – Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa greeted the media outside King Hussein Medical Center in Amman, with little Princess Iman sleeping soundly in her baby carrier in August 2024.

11/14

Queen Mary leaving hospital with Crown Prince Christian in 2005© Getty

Queen Mary with Crown Prince Christian

Then Crown Princess Mary of Denmark beamed with pride as she left Rigshospitalet with first child, Crown Prince Christian, in October 2005.

12/14

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel leave hospital with baby Oscar© The Royal Court of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria with Prince Oscar

The Swedish royal palace shared a rare photograph of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel as they prepared to leave the maternity unit at Karolinska University Hospital with baby Prince Oscar in 2016, accompanied by his big sister, Princess Estelle.

13/14

Crown Prince Felipe of Spain, and his wife Princess Letizia and new baby daughter Leonor leave the Ruber International clinic© Getty

Queen Letizia with Princess Leonor

Queen Letizia of Spain looked incredibly elegant in a taupe trouser suit as she presented baby Princess Leonor to the world in November 2005.

14/14

Letizia and Felipe leave hospital with baby Sofia and daughter Leonor© Getty

Queen Letizia with Infanta Sofia

And the Spanish queen followed suit with the arrival of second daughter, Infanta Sofia in 2007, with big sister Leonor in her father King Felipe's arms as they left the maternity ward.  

