Royal mums leaving hospital with their babies in 14 historic photos

The British royal family is set to welcome a new addition in spring 2025 with the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's second baby.

The notoriously private royal, 36, is not likely to follow in the Princess of Wales's shoes and make a public exit from the hospital with her newborn, particularly as Beatrice does not carry out official duties.

Traditionally the most senior working royals have opted to do public photocalls after the births of their babies, including future queen Kate and the Princess Royal.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Must-see royal baby moments

And it's not just the British royals – proud mothers with their babies from monarchies across Europe and the world, including Jordan's Princess Rajwa, have allowed the media to capture the special moment when they take their little prince or princess home for the first time.

1/ 14 © Getty Princess Anne with Peter Phillips The Princess Royal was the one who started the traditional photocall on the famous steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London following the birth of her son, Peter Phillips, in November 1977. The new mum wore a button-up overcoat with a printed headscarf as one of the midwives carried her newborn son to the car waiting outside.



2/ 14 © Getty Princess Anne with Zara Tindall

3/ 14 © Getty Princess Diana with Prince William Prince William's birth in 1982 caused much excitement from the public and the press, with new mum Diana beaming shyly in a teal polka dot smock dress as Charles presented their baby boy to the world.



4/ 14 © John Shelley Collection/Avalon Princess Diana with Prince Harry

5/ 14 © Getty Princess Kate with Prince George It would be nearly three decades before another royal mum emerged from the Lindo Wing with a future heir in her arms. The media were camped outside the hospital for two weeks in anticipation of the birth of the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first child. Little George finally made his public debut the day after his birth on 23 July 2013, with new mum Kate glowing in a blue polka dot Jenny Packham dress



6/ 14 © Getty Princess Kate with Princess Charlotte The Princess continued the tradition for Princess Charlotte's arrival in 2015, this time wearing a white and yellow floral frock by Jenny Packham.



7/ 14 © Getty Princess Kate with Prince Louis And for Prince Louis' birth in 2018, Kate appeared to echo her late mother-in-law's maternity look in a red dress with an oversized white collar.



8/ 14 © Getty Sarah, Duchess of York with Princess Beatrice While the Lindo Wing is a popular choice for expectant royal mums, the likes of Sarah, Duchess of York, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie have chosen The Portland Hospital in London. First-time mum Sarah opted to pose outside the private maternity unit in the City of Westminster with her daughter, Princess Beatrice, in 1988.



9/ 14 © Getty And for Princess Eugenie's birth two years later, the Duchess chose a bold white and pink military-style jacket with a black skirt.



10/ 14 © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Rajwa with Princess Iman It's not just the British royals who have chosen to do photocalls with their newborns – Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa greeted the media outside King Hussein Medical Center in Amman, with little Princess Iman sleeping soundly in her baby carrier in August 2024.



11/ 14 © Getty Queen Mary with Crown Prince Christian Then Crown Princess Mary of Denmark beamed with pride as she left Rigshospitalet with first child, Crown Prince Christian, in October 2005.



12/ 14 © The Royal Court of Sweden Crown Princess Victoria with Prince Oscar The Swedish royal palace shared a rare photograph of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel as they prepared to leave the maternity unit at Karolinska University Hospital with baby Prince Oscar in 2016, accompanied by his big sister, Princess Estelle.



13/ 14 © Getty Queen Letizia with Princess Leonor Queen Letizia of Spain looked incredibly elegant in a taupe trouser suit as she presented baby Princess Leonor to the world in November 2005.



14/ 14 © Getty Queen Letizia with Infanta Sofia And the Spanish queen followed suit with the arrival of second daughter, Infanta Sofia in 2007, with big sister Leonor in her father King Felipe's arms as they left the maternity ward.



LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's moving outing