Meet Denzel Washington's stunning wife of 40 years and their 4 kids — including famous son

Denzel Washington has achieved a lot in his close to five decades in acting, and though it all, he has had his wife Pauletta Washington (née Pearson) by his side.

The Gladiator II actor's relationship with his wife started virtually at the same time as his screen career did, as he met Pauletta on the set of his first movie, Wilma, which came out in 1977.

They however didn't properly meet and start dating until some time later, after they both attended a mutual friend's party, and they eventually tied the knot on June 25, 1983.

Like Denzel, Pauletta is also an actress, as well as a classically trained pianist and Broadway star, however once the pair started having children, she stepped away from her career to raise them. In 1995, they renewed their vows with a ceremony in South Africa officiated by the late anti-apartheid and human rights activist Desmond Tutu.

Read all about their children below.

© Getty John David and Denzel

John David Washington, 40

John, who is Denzel's total mini-me, was born in Los Angeles on July 28, 1984. After graduating from Atlanta's Morehouse College, an HBCU, in 2006, he didn't follow in his dad's footsteps immediately, and instead pursued a brief football career; he played for the St. Louis Rams, Germany's Rhein Fire, and the United Football League's California Redwoods from 2006 to 2012.

He had briefly dipped his toes in the water when it came to acting when he was younger, but it wasn't until 2018 that he had his breakthrough role, on BlacKkKlansman, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination. He has since also starred in Tenet, Malcolm & Marie, and Amsterdam, among others.

John David has previously shared that he had hesitated from getting into acting because of his penchant for leading a more private life, and little is known about his personal or love life.

© Getty Katia and Malcolm

Katia Washington, 37

Katia was born in Los Angeles on November 27, 1986. She has also pursued a career in the entertainment industry, but a more behind-the-scenes one instead.

She graduated from Yale University in 2010, and has worked as a producer for Bron Studios, plus on some of her father and brother's movies, including 2014's The Equalizer and Malcolm & Marie.

© Getty John David, Katia, Pauletta, Malcolm and Denzel

Malcolm Washington, 33

Malcolm, who has a twin sister, Olivia, was born in Los Angeles on April 10, 1991. He went to college at the University of Pennsylvania, and while there, he followed in the footsteps of his famous father, but rather than acting, in basketball; Denzel was a basketball player during his time in Fordham University.

Like his older sister, he has also worked as a producer, as well as a director. He made his directorial debut earlier this year, with The Piano Lesson, which Katia produced and John David starred in.

© Getty Malcolm, Katia, Olivia and Denzel

Olivia Washington, 33

Last but certainly not least is Olivia, Malcolm's twin. She takes after her mom in that she grew up often playing the piano, and eventually took after her dad and also pursued acting.

Her acting credits include Mr. Robot, Breaking, A Holiday in Harlem, The Butler, and The Tragedy of Macbeth, which featured her father.